3 UFC fighters who tried to carry on with a nasty injury

MMA fighters and combat sports athletes, in general, tend to be some of the toughest individuals in the world. UFC athletes are world-renowned for their exceptional toughness.

The fighters’ performances at the highest levels of the sport – in top-tier organizations such as the UFC – serve to remind us of their otherworldly ability to deal with pain.

While a high level of pain tolerance is one of the basic requirements to compete in the UFC, some fighters go above and beyond in regards to overcoming pain. Today, we take a look at three UFC fighters who tried to carry on with a nasty injury – pain and suffering notwithstanding!

#3 Randy Couture defeated Gabriel Gonzaga despite suffering an arm injury at UFC 74

Then-UFC heavyweight champion Randy Couture put his title on the line against Gabriel Gonzaga at UFC 74 (August 25th, 2007). Couture was already a bona fide MMA legend by that point in his career. ‘The Natural’ was a UFC Hall of Famer, and he’d retired and then returned to successfully claim the heavyweight belt.

Randy Couture defended it against feared BJJ stalwart Gabriel Gonzaga. This was a time when Gonzaga had significantly improved his striking skills. The fight witnessed Gonzaga break Couture’s left arm with a kick. The kick split Couture’s ulna in his left arm. However, that didn’t stop Couture from dominating Gonzaga down the stretch.

The fight came to an end in round three as Couture relentlessly attacked Gonzaga with vicious ground and pound. Couture defeated Gonzaga via third-round TKO and successfully defended his UFC heavyweight title with a broken arm, adding yet another chapter to his legendary MMA career.

#2 Tim Sylvia was adamant about continuing the fight despite having his arm broken by Frank Mir at UFC 48

Tim Sylvia faced Frank Mir for the vacant UFC heavyweight title at UFC 48 (June 19th, 2004). The fight ended with Mir defeating Sylvia via first-round submission and capturing the coveted heavyweight championship. However, that wasn’t the biggest talking point that came out of the event.

It was Tim Sylvia’s legendary toughness that was the talk of the town. Sylvia injured his right arm while trying to defend an armbar attempt from Frank Mir. The radius bone in Sylvia’s right hand snapped, about three inches below his elbow.

Tim Sylvia, being the incredibly tough martial artist he is, wanted to continue fighting. Nevertheless, referee Herb Dean waved off the fight, as it became quite obvious that Sylvia had suffered a gruesome arm injury.

Sylvia protested the stoppage and even tried to move his arm around in an attempt to show everyone that he was capable of continuing the fight. Dean stuck with his decision, however. And in the days to come, Sylvia thanked Dean for saving his arm from additional damage.

#1 Kanako Murata wanted to keep fighting Virna Jandiroba despite suffering an elbow dislocation at UFC Vegas 29

Kanako Murata’s most recent fight was a strawweight bout against Virna Jandiroba at UFC Vegas 29 (June 19th, 2021). Murata lost the fight via second-round TKO due to an arm injury. The talented 27-year-old fighter from Japan subsequently received widespread praise despite losing at the event.

Murata’s TKO loss was due to an elbow dislocation she suffered during the fight, courtesy of an armbar from Jandiroba. After the conclusion of round two, the octagon-side physician determined that Murata’s left arm was injured and that she cannot safely continue the fight.

Unquestionable toughness from @m_r_t_k_n_k, who clearly wanted to continue with an injured arm 💪 #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/mSUz2vFfN2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 19, 2021

Needless to say, Murata was quite distraught and emotional after the fight was waved off. After all, she’d trucked through all the pain and proved she was willing to keep fighting despite the arm injury.

That said, on a positive note, Murata has taken to social media to reassure her fans that she’ll be back better than ever. A rough translation of her Instagram post read as follows –

“Thank you for your generous support UFC…I will be stronger and come back.”

