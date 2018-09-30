3 UFC Fighters Who Would Make Great Marvel Superheroes

These UFC Stars would make great Marvel heroes!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one superhero universe which took off and exploded way beyond anything anyone could have even dreamed of in the Superhero verse.

They are the most popular superhero franchise of all time and have broken all sorts of records. With 20 movies out and more already in production, the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be about to witness their biggest possible year in 2019, with Spiderman: Far From Home, Captain Marvel, and not to forget, the fourth instalment of the Avengers movie, unnamed till now, picking up where Infinity War left off.

The UFC is the best Mixed Martial Arts Promotion in the world at the moment, and as such has a lot of fighters who are high profile and show off their talents in the Octagon, as well as outside it.

As such, some of their fighters have characteristics oddly similar to some of the Marvel Superheroes that we have come to know and love.

In this article, we will talk about 3 UFC Fighters, who could be heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

#3. Daniel Cormier - Hulk:

One of the features of Daniel Cormier which everyone agrees with is that he is immensely pleasant out of the Octagon.

There are very few people who would actually say that they don't like the UFC Superstar, as he remains one of the favourite stars of anyone who watches UFC.

However, not a single person would call it a pleasant experience to get into the Octagon with Cormier. The usual pleasant UFC Fighter disappears, and instead, he leaves behind what can only be characterised as a beast, who will fight and decimate his opponents to pick up the win.

Daniel Cormier is both the UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion for a reason, as is evident from his skill. He is the 'Hulk' of the UFC.

