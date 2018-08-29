3 UFC releases that happened in 2018

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.10K // 29 Aug 2018, 00:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

There have been quite a number of releases in 2018 from UFC

The UFC employs a mouth-watering amount of fighters across its many different weight classes, male and female, approximately 600 in total.

So many in fact, that it is not uncommon for the company to undergo a spot of spring cleaning every so often and release fighters or not renew their contracts.

There have been quite a number of releases in 2018. This countdown looks at three of the biggest.

#3 Leslie Smith

Leslie Smith at the UFC 198 Weigh-ins

Perennial women's contender, Leslie Smith was a surprising release from the UFC in April 2018.

Smith had been scheduled to fight Aspen Ladd at UFC Fight Night 128. However, her opponent weighed above the Bantamweight upper limit at the weigh-ins. Smith refused to fight outside of her contracted weight which led to the bout being cancelled. Smith was then cut from her UFC contract.

Prior to her release, Smith was an accomplished UFC fighter, having contested fights with names such as Cris Cyborg and Sarah Kaufman.

At 36 years of age, a UFC return in the future appears unlikely.

#2 Galore Bofando

Bofando - Surprisingly lasted only two fights in UFC

The 35-year-old Galore Bofando appeared to have the world at his feet when he defeated Conor McGregor's training partner, Charlie Ward with a brutal two-minute knockout, just last year.

However, after suffering his first loss in the promotion in his subsequent fight, Bofando has surprisingly been shown the door.

Two fights does not make a career and after his explosive debut, it is surprising that the Congo-born British fighter was not afforded more opportunities.

Bofando will no doubt rue his bad fortune. At his age, it is unlikely a UFC return will ever be on the cards.

1 / 2 NEXT