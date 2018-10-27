3 Ways Artem Lobov Proved He Is A Professional And A Great Human Being

Artem Lobov has proved himself in quite a few ways recently

UFC Fight Night 138 is here, and along with it is Artem Lobov. A fighter who has seen himself become a figure of fun for the internet mixed martial arts community, Lobov has remains oddly silent about the issues.

Far from being the perfect fighter, his record, 13-14-1 speaks for itself, as he is nowhere near to what most fans expect from fighters who compete in the UFC. His last two fights which took place in 2017, ended with him losing via unanimous decision on both occasions.

He was also the spark that lit the fire which ended with Conor McGregor throwing a metal dolly at the UFC bus in which Khabib Nurmagomedov was. Two other fighters ended up injured in the altercation.

Why would Conor McGregor do all of this for an insult to a friend of his? Did he care about Lobov at all, or was he simply using the issue to escalate things with Khabib Nurmagomedov?

We will answer this in a little while.

Amidst this, why does a certain percentage of the mixed martial arts fanbase still respect the fighter from Russia? The answer is another one that takes a bit of an explanation.

Without any further ado, let's get into 3 ways that fans can understand why Artem Lobov is actually a standup guy and a great professional.

#1 Asked For Zubaira Tukhugov To Be Returned To UFC:

Artem Lobov has always behaved with utmost respect

After the incidents of UFC 229, where Zubaira Tukhugov attacked Conor McGregor, the fighter ended up being pulled from the UFC Fight Night 138 card by Dana White as a form of punishment.

Tukhugov had been set to face Lobov at the event, a fight that Lobov was seemingly looking forward to. He wanted to make things right, by defeating Tukhugov after what the fighter had done to Conor McGregor.

Him being pulled from the fight did not sit well with Lobov, who said that if he does not return to the UFC, then Lobov is prepared to leave the promotion to face him in the future. If there is one true friend to McGregor, it might just be Lobov.

