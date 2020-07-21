4 best KO wins from the stars of ONE: NO SURRENDER

After almost four months away from action, ONE Championship will return on Friday, 31 July, with ONE: NO SURRENDER in Bangkok, Thailand.

The promotion’s flagship event features a pair of ONE World Title clashes between some of the Muay Thai world’s greatest strikers.

In the night’s main event, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon defends his strap against old foe Petchdam “The Baby Shark” Petchyindee Academy.

Also, in the co-main event, Petchdam’s teammate and ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy defends his belt for the first time against compatriot “The Boxing Computer” Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex.

Before fans get to experience these marquee showdowns, let’s look at some of their best performances in the ONE Circle.

#1 Rodtang makes ‘The General’ surrender

If Rodtang’s first bout with Jonathan “The General” Haggerty left any questions about who the real king of the division was, their rematch at ONE: A NEW TOMORROW in January certainly answered.

Haggerty entered the first round confidently, going tit-for-tat with the Thai heavy hitter. It wasn’t long, however, before “The General” found himself on the canvas – courtesy of hook-cross to the body from Rodtang.

In the second frame, Haggerty struck from the outside, but “The Iron Man” pressed forward and continued to punish the body of his rival, setting the tone for what was to come in round three.

After nearly six minutes of fending off the body attacks of Rodtang, Haggerty slowly broke under pressure. The Jitmuangnon representative scored three knockdowns in the third round, forcing the referee to call a halt to the action.

#2 Petchdam seals the deal in 86 seconds

If any athlete in ONE has created a highlight-reel for the ages, it’s Petchdam.

In his ONE Super Series Muay Thai flyweight tilt against Kenny “The Pitbull” Tse at ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES in October 2018, Petchdam opened the bout by punishing his foe’s body and head with his trademark left kicks from the southpaw stance.

Although Tse tried to defend the Thai’s merciless attacks, Petchdam eventually chipped away at “The Pitbull’s” wall-like guard.

And then it happened. Petchdam landed a high kick on his opponent’s temple, then followed up the staggering shot with a knee to the body and an elbow to the head to finish the bout in just 86 seconds of round one.

#3 Petchmorakot rips a headache maker

At ONE: DESTINY OF CHAMPIONS in December 2018, future ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot stepped into the Circle against veteran Englishman Liam “Hitman” Harrison.

The ONE Super Series athletes came out kicking in the opening round, but Harrison did a more effective job of avoiding and then countering his foe’s attacks.

In the second round, however, Petchmorakot came to life. He used his long jab to set up knees and kicks, which forced “Hitman” backward.

The Thai native continued to land through his rival’s guard, and the Englishman furiously answered with boxing combinations. Petchmorakot, however, was able to use his in-ring IQ to open the “Hitman” up with a jab and land a left elbow that sent him down for good.

#4 Yodsanklai redeems himself over an old rival

In March 2019, “The Boxing Computer” got the chance to redeem himself against former opponent Andy “Souwer Power” Souwer – the kickboxing great who defeated Yodsanklai eleven years earlier.

This time around, however, Yodsanklai showed the world that he was the better athlete at ONE: A NEW ERA in Japan.

The man from Thailand stole the first round from “Souwer Power” with thunderous left kicks and a right hook that sent his foe to the canvas. Although Souwer recovered, Yodsanklai continued to outstrike the Amsterdam native.

In round two, much of the same ensued. Yodsanklai repeatedly caught Souwer at the end of his punches, backing him against the Circle Wall where he dropped his opponent with a left cross.

“Souwer Power” got back to his feet, but he was on shaky ground. “The Boxing Computer,” while defending the attacks of Souwer, once again walked his rival against the Circle Wall and caught the Dutchman with a left cross to earn the TKO win.

