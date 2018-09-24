4 Heavyweight Opponents For Jon Jones When He Returns To The UFC

Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones have talked about their interest in a potential fight against each other

Jon Jones' UFC return is imminent, and although Dana White has said that the fighter will not be competing in UFC 230, it will be only a matter of time before he finds himself in a top fight.

Although the controversy relating to the fighter and the drugs have done much harm to him and the opinions that the fans held of him, there is only a finite amount of time that Jones will hold back from competing. Currently, still one of the top fighters with only one loss on his record, Jones will look to gain back momentum on his reentry to the UFC.

Now whether that means he will compete as a Light Heavyweight or move up a weight class into the Heavyweights, remains to be seen. One thing is sure though, no matter which class he fights in, there will be enough people waiting to fight him.

In this article, we will talk about 4 Opponents for Jon Jones, if he were to fight as a Heavyweight upon his return to the UFC.

#4 Fabricio Werdum

Fabricio is one of those fighters in the UFC who reached the top for just a moment but could not hold onto it

Fabricio is one of those fighters in the UFC who reached the top for just a moment but could not hold onto it.

In one of the best moments of his career, he actually held a UFC Heavyweight Championship, first Interim, when he defeated Mark Hunt, and later combined, when he defeated Cain Velasquez.

He has been there and done that, but one of the things that he is yet to do is to get the win in the Heavyweight Division which would allow him to make his mark in UFC.

One of the things that he could do immediately, is to be the one who defeats Jon Jones.in the latter's comeback fight.

While Jones supported Werdum on the back of the racist incident with Colby Covington, the two would make for an interesting duo in the Octagon, on Jones' first fight back in UFC after his 15 months suspension.

1 / 4 NEXT