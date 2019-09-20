4 MMA fights to watch out for this weekend (21st - 22nd September)

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez v Penn

In the current world that we live in, there are more and more events coming up each week as the promotions from all around the world are holding fights every weekend. Given that we live in a time when there is so much content to consume, it is sometimes difficult to keep up with all the fights.

For that reason, while we occupy ourselves by watching 'bigger' names fight each other, a better fight might slip under the radar. This weekend, Bellator does not have an event, but the UFC does.

In this article, we take a look at four MMA fights that cannot be missed this weekend.

#4 Yair Rodriguez vs Jeremy Stephens: UFC Fight Night 159

UFC 215: Nunes v Shevchenko 2

Let's talk about the obvious pick first.

This week, Yair Rodriguez will finally return to the Octagon after his record-breaking, life-changing fight against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung.

Possibly one of the most exciting fights to ever happen in a UFC Octagon, both fighters went at it with all that they had.

In fact, there is a case for it to be called one of the best fights of all time, or at least the best ending in a UFC Octagon; with less than a second to go, Rodriguez knocked out Jung with an upwards elbow that no one saw coming.

On the other side of things, standing at #8 in the UFC Featherweight rankings, Jeremy Stephens has not had the best time lately. Not only has he lost to both Jose Aldo and Zabit Magomedsharipov, but the manner in which he suffered those defeats will also be quite unnerving.

At the moment, the best thing that could happen to him is for him to win this fight.

With one fighter having nothing to lose and the other coming off one of his greatest battles, this will surely be a bout to watch out for.

