4 Opponents for Daniel Cormier if Brock Lesnar does not return after Roman Reigns' Leukemia

Who is Daniel Cormier's next opponent?

Brock Lesnar is rumoured to be returning to the UFC in 2019. In fact, this is extremely believable given that the performer joined the USADA testing pool which would qualify him for a late January return to the company in 2019.

However, a tragedy has since befallen WWE, which might be directly affecting Lesnar's return to the fight promotion.

Roman Reigns, the star who had been built as the face of the company for the past 4+ years, contracted Leukemia. He had beaten Leukemia before, but the disease made a return, which forced him to step away from the company to recover and combat the disease in an appropriate manner.

What has since been seen as a problem, however, is the fact that in Reigns' absence, there is a noticeable gap at the top tier of the WWE. As such, according to many rumors and reports, this has led to Vince McMahon handing out a contract to Brock Lesnar which will see him tied up with WWE for the next year, at least until WrestleMania.

Now, on the other side of things, Lesnar's prospective opponent for his return was none other than Daniel Cormier. Cormier has announced that he plans to retire by the 20th of March, 2019.

If Lesnar is tied up in WWE affairs until WrestleMania, there is almost no way for him to take on this fight as well, seeing how WrestleMania 35 is set to take place on the 7th of April in 2019.

So, in such a situation where Cormier's potentially last fight is concerned, he needs a proper opponent.

In this article, we will be talking about three possible opponents for Daniel Cormier if Brock Lesnar does not return due to Roman Reigns' illness.

#4 Stipe Miocic:

Stipe Miocic might finally get the fight that he has been looking for since UFC 226

If there is one fighter who is deserving of a chance at the UFC Heavyweight Title, it is none other than Stipe Miocic.

Having successfully defended the title for a while, he lost it against Daniel Cormier, a fight which he was the favorite for.

Unfortunately, Cormier got on the inside and knocked him out, something Miocic won't be forgetting soon.

Miocic has been vocal about not getting a rematch for the title and has been looking for one ever since his loss. With Lesnar possibly out of the picture, he will be looking to secure a rematch against Cormier to set the records straight.

