4 Reasons why Brock Lesnar retired from MMA to stay in WWE

If there is one name which evokes emotions in whichever context it's raised, it's 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar. He has been involved in Amateur Wrestling, Professional Wrestling, American Football, and finally, Mixed Martial Arts.

In one of the above four, he did not achieve the success he had visualized for himself -- Football.

However, in the rest of them, not only did he get to a level of success that could not be expected, he got accolades all along the way. In Amateur Wrestling, he finished his career as a two-time NCJAA All-Americana and two-time NCAA All-American, not to mention, NCJAA Heavyweight Champion and NCAA Heavyweight Champion.

In Professional Wrestling, he went to another level of success during his time with WWE, something he has still not stopped doing. Multiple Championships and the perception of an indestructible unforgiving Beast who comes for his opponents without mercy have seen him become a legendary figure.

Finally, in MMA, while he might not be the top name, or have the best record, but in the short time he was in UFC, he managed to become the UFC Heavyweight Champion. So, when amidst rumors that he would be returning to UFC for a Heavyweight Championship fight, the news leaked through that Brock Lesnar had told UFC President Dana White that he was retiring from Mixed Martial Arts.

In this article, we will talk about 4 reasons why Brock Lesnar retired from MMA.

#4 Brock Lesnar does not want to put himself at risk

Brock Lesnar is 42 years old.

Most MMA fighters retire by the age of 38 years old.

Brock Lesnar has been pushing the envelope of what he can and cannot do for years. He is incredibly strong and due to his strength, his ability to use that strength in the octagon and WWE, is what has created the image that he has in public perception.

However, at some point, he has to acknowledge that he is human. As a result, he has to acknowledge that entering the octagon at any point of time puts him at great risk. The risk that a fighter puts himself under when he enters the Octagon can't be exaggerated.

At this point, Lesnar still has a promising career in wrestling, something that he will not have if he suffers an injury.

