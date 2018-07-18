4 reasons why Brock Lesnar will definitely beat Daniel Cormier

UFC 226: Miocic v Cormier

When Daniel Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 226, everyone expected a grand celebration. But instead, Daniel 'DC' Cormier, called out Brock Lesnar who was present in the crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Valley, Lesnar jumped to his feet and came jogging into the Octagon.

He shoved Cormier in the chest, and the two almost went at it right there. Cormier and Lesnar faced each other down in the Octagon after Cormier's surprisingly easy win over Miocic before Dana White sent Lesnar away from the Octagon.

Ever since the confrontation, the hype for a future fight between the two has skyrocketed, with some people hugely excited at the prospect, while others have expressed their displeasure at what they described as a 'farce'.

Although Lesnar is currently signed to a contract with WWE, the professional wrestling company, the deal is rumored to run out after August and their SummerSlam pay-per-view. On top of that USADA have announced that Lesnar has entered the testing pool, and on the chance that the testing goes well, Lesnar will be allowed to compete in UFC after the 8th of January in 2019.

The date of the match and confirmation of the fight is yet to be made official, but rumors are already circulating that it may be before the Superbowl night in February, in Las Vegas.

With so much excitement about the match, people are choosing sides, with Cormier coming in favored heavily. However, Brock Lesnar might pull the rabbit out of the hat and shock everyone by defeating DC. Here are four reasons why Lesnar will definitely defeat Daniel Cormier.

#4 Fitness Level

2017 WWE SummerSlam Fatal Fourway

People have already assumed that Daniel Cormier is the natural choice to win this matchup against Brock Lesnar. Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic in what was a shocking victory, where Miocic had looked good before to the fight.

When it comes to fitness, however, there is a huge point that goes to Brock Lesnar's favor. If anything, Lesnar is one of the fittest and strongest men in the world today. His dedication to his training has been evident from the very beginning of his career, and his extreme level of fitness.

While there is something about the arrogance of Brock Lesnar that is liable to make anyone dislike him, the fact that he puts so much effort into his training makes him a likely favorite for the fight. On top of that, Cormier is not known for his prowess in the longest bouts. While he has won several full-length bouts, but he looks best in the shorter fights where he does not need to conserve his energy.

His recent fitness was also questionable, with fans shocked at his state. If the match goes on for a long time, the bout will likely greatly favor Brock Lesnar.

