4 reasons why Georges St-Pierre should be next for the winner of Khabib vs. McGregor

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 215 // 24 Sep 2018, 17:27 IST

Could the legendary GSP be next for Conor McGregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov?

UFC 229 is almost upon us, and with it, the biggest fight in UFC history – according to Dana White – as Khabib Nurmagomedov defends his UFC Lightweight title against the former champion – and the man who never lost the belt inside the Octagon – Conor McGregor.

Regardless of who wins, though, after UFC 229 is said and done the show must go on. That means the winner of this massive fight must find another equally massive opponent to take on sometime in the future. And despite there being a number of potential contenders at 155lbs, really there’s only one man for that job – former UFC Welterweight and Middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

Here are 4 reasons why ‘GSP’ should be next in line for McGregor or Khabib.

#1 It’d be the biggest fight in UFC history, period

Khabib vs. McGregor is big, but a fight between the winner and GSP would be bigger still

Ever since the Khabib vs. Conor fight was signed for UFC 229, Dana White and the promotion have been pushing it as the biggest fight in UFC history. White has even claimed that he expects the show to draw more than 2 million pay-per-view buys. But will it really be the biggest? Well, it’s possible – McGregor is certainly the biggest draw in promotional history and Khabib is his most interesting opponent. But until the buy-rate comes in, we just don’t know. After all, Nurmagomedov on his own hasn’t really drawn hugely before.

That’s the fascinating thing about McGregor – for all of his drawing power, he’s never actually fought against a fellow huge draw – Nate Diaz only rose to fame due to the fights with the Irishman. So we don’t really know how big a fight between him and another megastar could be. Put him against GSP, though – the man who Dana White once called “the king of pay-per-view” – and we’d soon find out.

I don’t think there can be any doubt that a McGregor/St-Pierre clash would be the biggest fight in UFC history, period. Not only would it see two of the biggest superstars in promotional history face off, but it’d also be a fight between two of the UFC’s all-time biggest drawing cards. Basically, it’d make millions of dollars – and that’s partly why the UFC should make it happen.

