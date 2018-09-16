Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 Things You Missed From UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow, Hunt vs. Oleinik

Anirban Banerjee MMA
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
127   //    16 Sep 2018, 17:00 IST

UFC Fight Night 136 had several hidden incidents that you might have missed!
UFC Fight Night 136 had several hidden incidents that you might have missed!

UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow is finally at an end, and the fighters for UFC Fight Night 137 are already gearing up for their show next weekend. Before moving on from UFC's debut in Russia, however, it is important that we take a look back at the event from a different perspective.

The competition may be done, but there were some important occurrences that went unnoticed, lost in the 'bigger' moments of the night. Some of these need to be looked into before proceeding any further, while others might have repercussions and effect the future of the UFC Mixed Martial Arts Promotion as a whole.

The Main Event of the night saw Aleksei Oleinik pick up the all-important win, while in the co-main event, Jan Blachowicz won a fight which puts him in prime position for a bigger run in the coming year.

Without wasting any more time, let's take a look at 4 things you missed from UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow.

#4 Undiscovered Kajan Johnson?

UFC 215: Nunes v Shevchenko 2
UFC 215: Nunes v Shevchenko 2

Kajan Johnson was one of the most unexpectedly impressive fighters on the UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow photos. He was set to fight on the Preliminary Card for the fight, and faced Rustam Khabilov.

The fight saw him launch in hard and fast from the very first night, with his first headkick hitting Khabilov hard, although the Russian fighter seemed to absorb the blow as if it was nothing.

The second round was even better for Johnson, as he kept the pressure up on Khabilov with submission attempt after submission attempt. Rustam Khabilov looked very uncomfortable throughtout, and did not seem like he could gain an advantage, despite raining down some blows on him.

In the end, Khabilov won the round by Split Decision, something that left the audience spluttering indignation. Johnson had looked the far better fighter, and while Khabilov won, there have been rumours that perhaps the venue being in Russia might have had something to do with the Russian Fighter's win.









