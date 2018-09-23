4 Things you missed from UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paolo

UFC Fight Night 137 was one of those cards that were completely overlooked by most of the fans due to the upcoming popular card of UFC 229: McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov. The UFC 229 presser which took place in the middle of the week took attention away completely from a card which was supposed to not be much of an attraction.

If there has ever been a card that was criminally underrated, it was this one. From beginning to end the card had everything. Two retirements, Knock Outs, Technical Knock Outs, Submissions, Majority Draws and Unanimous Decisions.

Given the huge range of what happened throughout the night, it is essential to look at the most notable moments of the night that you missed. With this being the last UFC event before the Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight, it is only natural that the card performed as well as it did.

Here are all the most notable moments from the card that you may or may not have caught.

#1 Livinha Souza's Immediate Impact!

Hometown girl, Livinha Souza made a statement in her first fight for UFC.

She came out swinging and soon enough she had Chambers backing off. It did not take too long before she pinned Chambers to the side of the cage. She took Chambers down and locked in a Guillotine Choke.

Believe it or not, that's all that Livinha needed on her first fight in UFC to make an impact and pick up the win. Chambers was locked in too tight a choke to come out of it. She tapped out and in the 1st Round, 1 minute and 20 seconds into the fight, she had picked up the win.

Talk about a huge explosive UFC debut for Livinha Souza! The only thing left now to see who is next for the fighter.

