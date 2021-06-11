4 times Nate Diaz 'lit up' a UFC event

Nate Diaz is one of the few UFC stars that has transcended the sport of MMA. The promotion has also made multiple efforts to show that it recognizes the star power that 'The Stockton Slugger' possesses.

These efforts include creating a special 'BMF' belt for him and making him part of the first five-round non-title fight in UFC history that is not the main event.

From being known as Nick Diaz's little brother to becoming one of the most famous names in the UFC, Diaz's journey has been nothing short of spectacular. Apart from his fighting skills, 'The Stockton Slugger' is popular among MMA fans for his antics outside the octagon. Throwing water bottles at Conor McGregor at a press conference and getting into an altercation with Khabib Nurmagomedov at a UFC event are a few incidents that have made Nate Diaz a cult hero.

Some of the most memorable Diaz moments involved the Stockton native smoking marijuana in public places.

The post above shows that the 36-year-old's name is now synonymous with smoking weed, even for the UFC.

On that note, here are four times Nate Diaz smoked marijuana at UFC events:

#4 UFC 202: Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2 (post-fight press conference)

Nate Diaz went to war with Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 202. 'The Notorious' edged out a decision win after a bloody back-and-forth affair.

After having one of the most iconic fights in UFC history, Nate Diaz was seen using a vape pen at the post-fight press conference. When asked by media personnel what exactly he was vaping, Diaz said:

"It's CBD. It helps with the healing process...you wanna get these for before and after fights and training and it'll make your life a better place."

This was one of the very first times a UFC fighter had gone on record to advocate for CBD oil, a cannabis product.

#3 UFC 241: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2 (open workouts)

Nate Diaz arrived at the UFC 241 open workouts the way only Nate Diaz could - by lighting up a marijuana joint and taking multiple puffs in front of the fans.

This was Nate Diaz's comeback fight against Anthony Pettis after a three-year lay-off. The 36-year-old dominated 'Showtime' for the majority of the fight, earning a unanimous decision victory. Diaz then called out Jorge Masvidal for a 'BMF' title bout in the post-fight interview.

UFC president Dana White also had something to say about Diaz's shenanigans in the build-up to the Pettis fight:

"It's always 'expect the unexpected' with the Diaz brothers. You know, it's good to have Nate back. Especially you know, taking a three-year layoff and coming back and fighting a guy like Anthony Pettis, who has looked incredible in his last couple of fights."

#2 UFC Fight Night 126: Austin (audience)

Nate Diaz was in attendance at UFC Fight Night 126 to support his friend and teammate Yancy Medeiros, competing in the main event against UFC veteran Donald Cerrone.

As the camera panned to 'The Stockton Slugger' in the audience, Diaz pulled out a weed joint and lit it. The UFC star's actions amused the crowd and the commentators.

#1 UFC 263 Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2 (pre-fight press conference)

The press conference was going as usual until Israel Adesanya smelled something in the air. The camera panned to the right to show Nate Diaz lighting up a joint and blowing puffs of smoke. He even offered the joint to Marvin Vettori and Brandon Moreno, both of whom politely refused Diaz's offer.

Moreno, who was sitting next to Diaz, seemed to be star-struck by the 36-year-old's persona.

"Man, this guy is amazing. This is the first time I've met Nate and he's an amazing person." said Brandon Moreno.

The press-conference reiterated the fact that Diaz is one of a kind and should be preserved at all costs.

