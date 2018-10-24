5 Action Movie Stars Who Would Succeed In The UFC

UFC is home to some of the most talented Mixed Martial Artists in the world, with many of them performing at the top level after years fighting in promotions around the world. It is where the Creme De La Creme comes to perform.

As such, the brutal nature of Mixed Martial Arts means that it is not for anyone and everyone. Instead, it is only those who are sure of their ability to perform take part in. These fighters usually have skills in one of the many areas, be it striking, grappling, wrestling, submissions etc. or all of the areas put together.

As a result, not too many normal people can perform at such a level. This does not hold true for at least one category, however.

Usually, action movie stars are actors who have may or may not have specialised knowledge of the sort of action which they partake in. Just like they are given a script to work from, their moves are also choreographed for them. However, every once in a while, there is an actor who is as knowledgeable in the art of combat and knows exactly what to do in it.

They are masters in combat themselves and don't need choreography. In all truthfulness, it is likely that they would end up being extremely comfortable in the UFC.

In this article, we will talk about five action movie stars who would succeed in the UFC.

#5 Steven Seagal

The first man on this list began his adult life as a Martial Arts instructor in Japan. Coming to that later, Steven Seagal achieved mainstream success when it comes to his movies in the 90's. His movies Hard to Kill, Marked for Death and Out for Justice were all successes in the box office, and from there, his film Under Siege helped him become a common name for action movies.

While he would go on to do many more films and direct to video movies, as well as television reality series' it is time to take a look at Seagal's credentials in Martial Arts.

As a child, Seagal had been frail and had been suffering from asthma. A Japanese man in a dojo in California hired him, and while working for him was suggested to visit Japan.

While in Japan, he would train in Martial Arts. He later gained the 7th-dan black belt in aikido. His knowledge in the combat form only increased in the coming years, as he would teach in his wife's dojo.

He would later open a dojo with a senior student, Haruo Matsuoka. He also assisted in the training of Lyoto Machida and would help Machida learn the front kick, that knocked out Randy Couture.

