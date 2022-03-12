5 Bellator fights to look forward to in 2022

Bellator is likely the number two organization in MMA behind the UFC. They have an impressive roster and have a number of exciting fight cards planned for the rest of the year. Some fights, in particular, stand out as must-see bouts in the sport.

For starters, the promotion is back this weekend for Bellator 276. While this isn't the most high-profile card possible, the fights announced for Bellator 277 & 279 contain some big-time fights. On top of that, there are upcoming events in Paris and London that also feature a host of big names.

Here are five Bellator fights to look forward to in 2022:

Honorable mentions: Sergio Pettis vs. Raufeon Stots - Bellator 279, Yoel Romero vs. Melvin Manhoef - Bellator Paris, Lyoto Machida vs. Fabian Edwards - Bellator London

#5. Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo II - Bellator Paris

Bader and Kongo have a combined record of 60-18-2 (2 NC)

There is something about watching a heavyweight title fight that never ceases to capture the imagination. While this is admittedly not the most highly anticipated match-up we've seen, it is still a big-time fight that will headline the promotion's Paris event.

Nolan King @mma_kings Bellator announces Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo 2 will take place May 6 in Paris, France. Bellator announces Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo 2 will take place May 6 in Paris, France.

Bader has had an interesting run as of late. He lost his light heavyweight title and had some mixed results in that division before bouncing back with an impressive defense of his heavyweight belt. Kongo, on the other hand, has only gone 1-1 since their last fight, which may be why some aren't too excited for this bout.

The first fight between the pair saw a no contest when Bader landed an accidental eye poke on Kongo and the bout had to be stopped. While it does make sense that this fight would therefore be run back, it doesn't rank higher as there were more appealing options. Bader vs. Fedor Emilianenko II would've ranked much higher.

#4. Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe II - Bellator 279

Cyborg (pictured) and Blencowe have a combined record of 40-10 (1 NC)

Bellator has one of the biggest stars in women's MMA in Cris Cyborg. She's a dominant champion and draws plenty of attention whenever she is in action. This may even be heightened in this fight, with Cyborg approaching the end of her contract and a potential fight with Kayla Harrison looming.

While these factors are all reasons this fight is one to look forward to, the match-up doesn't appear to be the most exciting on paper. Arlene Blencowe has a mixed record of 15-8 and suffered a second-round loss to Cyborg via submission just two fights ago. While she has won two matches since, she will very much be the underdog for this fight.

Despite this not being a dream match-up, the involvement of Cyborg immediately elevates this fight substantially. If she is able to continue her dominant form, she could set herself up for some really exciting bouts before too long. The storyline alone makes this fight one to watch.

#3. Yaroslav Amosov vs. Michael 'Venom' Page - Bellator London

Amosov and Page (pictured) have a combined record of 46-1

The status of this fight is very much unknown at the moment as Yaroslav Amosov has returned to defend his home country of Ukraine. This may very well jeopardize his scheduled welterweight title defense against Michael 'Venom' Page but, for now, it remains a huge upcoming bout.

Page is one of the biggest stars in the promotion with his charismatic personality and unpredictable offense inside the cage. However, he is yet to fight for gold and should he do so in front of his home crowd in London, the atmosphere would be electric.

Amosov has looked unstoppable thus far in his professional career and holds a record of 26-0. However, he will not have faced an opponent quite like Page before, making this an intriguing match-up. If this bout does take place, it will be one of the biggest main events in the organization's recent history.

#2. Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson - Bellator 277

Nemkov and Anderson (pictured) have a combined record of 31-7

The light heavyweight division in Bellator is deep to the point where it may rival the UFC's 205 lb division. This has been showcased throughout their light heavyweight Grand Prix, which will conclude with Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson in the final.

Nemkov is the division's champion and his recent nine-fight winning streak has some fans wondering if he's the best light heavyweight in MMA. He will take on another man who is yet to face defeat in the promotion, Corey Anderson. The former UFC fighter also has an impressive resume, including a win over Glover Teixeira.

Vadim Nemkov and million dollars on the line. Who will make their claim as the best Light-Heavyweight in Bellator MMA?!Vadim Nemkov and @CoreyA_MMA meet in the #BellatorLHWGP final, withmillion dollars on the line. Who will make their claim as the best Light-Heavyweight in Bellator MMA?! 👑Vadim Nemkov and @CoreyA_MMA meet in the #BellatorLHWGP final, with 1️⃣ million dollars on the line. https://t.co/lprluLEK8W

This fight has been boosted by the Grand Prix and it now very much feels like a clash between two of the greatest light heavyweights on the planet. It will be incredibly exciting to see how it plays and surprisingly, it is only the co-main event bout behind another huge fight...

#1. AJ McKee vs. Patricio Pitbull 2 - Bellator 277

McKee and Pitbull (pictured) have a combined record of 50-5

The main event that evening will be a championship rematch between AJ McKee and Patricio Pitbull. McKee is widely regarded as the best fighter outside of the UFC and so plenty of eyes will be on him in his first title defense. On top of that, he's facing a man who was a two-division champion in the promotion not long ago.

The first fight between the pair was the crowning moment in McKee's career thus far as he won the featherweight Grand Prix, the title and a million dollars. On that occasion, the youngster was able to overwhelm his more experienced opponent and shockingly snatch the win within the very first round.

One has to wonder if there was any aspect of Pitbull that was underestimating his opponent the first time around. That couldn't possibly be the case in the rematch. Pitbull is an incredibly talented and widely respected fighter who'll be determined to get his revenge against the promotion's brightest star, AJ McKee.

