5 Best African American UFC fighters

JM Payne FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 8 // 09 Dec 2018, 02:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

In this article, we look at the top African American fighters in the UFC today

For years, the world of combat sports has witnessed several marvellous fighters represent their respective cultures and heritages in the realm of fisticuffs. Accordingly, the world of professional boxing has seen several legendary Mexican and Puerto Rican pugilists proudly exemplify their culture, as have other boxers coming from various communities the world over.

Intriguingly, in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, reputable fighters such as Cain Velasquez and Tyron Woodley have strongly asserted that they do indeed aim to act as positive representatives for their respective communities. Velasquez, who is of Mexican descent, has often spoken fondly about the "Brown Pride" tattoo he has etched across his chest.

On the other hand, Woodley is a well-known spokesperson and representative of the African-American community, which was particularly evident during the Ferguson, Missouri riots back in 2014. "The Chosen One" has time and again reiterated that he genuinely intends to serve as a good role model for the African-American community in his hometown, as well as the world over.

Today, we examine a few African American fighters who continue proudly representing their community in the UFC...and have achieved tremendous success in doing so...

#5 Jon Jones

Jon Jones is one of the most skilled combatants of all time

Jon Jones is the former UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion of the world, and is widely regarded by the vast majority of fans and experts alike as one of the greatest fighters of all time. "Bones" has extensively spoken about proudly waving the American flag the world over, particularly during the much-hyped America vs. Brazil showdown he had against Brazilian MMA legend Vitor "The Phenom" Belfort.

Furthermore, Jones has always spoken positively about wanting to help troubled youth in his adopted hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico -- Moreover, the legendary fighter is also widely revered for his stance that equality and optimism is the way for society to progress.

Despite having run into his fair share of problems over the years, Jones remains one of the greatest fighters in the UFC today...

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement