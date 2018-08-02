5 Best Amanda Nunes MMA fights

Amanda Nunes (left) is regarded as one of the greatest WMMA fighters of all time

Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes is the reigning UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion—widely regarded by several fans and experts alike as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

Nunes has come a long way since her days as a heavy-handed slugger on the regional MMA circuit in Brazil. While The Lioness has indeed retained her gift of heavy hands right to the elite level, one simply cannot argue that she has added several other wrinkles to her overall Mixed Martial Arts game.

From scoring several KO/TKO stoppages to suffering a few devastating defeats over the course of her storied career, Nunes has seen it all.

Nevertheless, what this high-level striker and underrated grappler has proven to be, is a true warrior who personifies “resilience”.

Today we take a look at some of the best Amanda Nunes MMA fights. Fasten your seatbelts folks, as we’re heading right into the Lioness’ den—

#5 Amanda Nunes vs. Julia Budd

Amanda Nunes faced MMA stalwart Julia Budd back in 2011—with the duo squaring up at Strikeforce Challengers: Woodley vs. Saffiedine.

Nunes scored perhaps one of the most impressive wins of her MMA career—knocking out Budd in 14 seconds. It was Nunes’ first fight in the United States of America—and proved to be one that served to announce the arrival of The Lioness to the international MMA scene.

The fight was highly-intriguing, so to speak, as Nunes opened up firing on all cylinders. She found her target early with a beautiful inside leg kick.

Regardless, rather than keep chopping at Budd’s lead leg, Nunes chose to follow up the leg kick with consecutive right hands.

Furthermore, Nunes then drew Budd towards her left hand—before tagging the latter with a huge left hook. The thunderous left hand knocked Budd down—following which, Nunes pounced on her downed foe with a ton of lightning fast hammerfists.

The fight was called off at 14 seconds, and the crowd in Nashville went wild in light of the ruthless display of unbridled aggression by The Lioness.

The fight was a great showing, however, was an example of how Nunes’ excessive aggression would eventually come back to bite her—something we’ll take a look at next…

