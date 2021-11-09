5 of the best BJJ fighters in MMA right now

Brazilian jiu-jitsu and MMA have gone hand-in-hand since the very beginning, with the grappling arts emerging as one of the major pillars of the sport we know and love. Throughout the history of MMA, there have been a handful of elite BJJ fighters who have made their mark in the cage.

Their exploits on the mats have been fantastic to watch, especially for hardcore MMA fans who love to witness the technicality of ground fighting. Legends like Royce Gracie built the sport of MMA from the ground up.

Casuals may not appreciate the high level of skill and grappling mastery these MMA fighters showcase on a nightly basis, but it’s certainly beautiful to watch, regardless. These athletes can turn their foes into human pretzels with incredible dexterity and can produce awe-inspiring submissions from unbelievable positions.

ONE Championship recently signed Brazilian legend Andre Galvao, who joins rival Gordon Ryan in the Asian promotion. The duo, who appear to be on a collision course, should assume this list shortly after making their promotional debuts. That being said, they do deserve a mention.

However, today the torch is carried by a handful of awesome fighters. This list is by no means exhaustive, but these are the men (and women) we think you should watch out for. Here are five of the best BJJ fighters in MMA right now.

#5. Mackenzie Dern (MMA: 11-2, Grappling: 75-25)

28-year-old UFC women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern is no doubt one of the most decorated female BJJ fighters ever. She took up grappling at three years of age, and has since earned a black belt in BJJ from Gracie family apprentice Wellington Dias.

Throughout an exceptional grappling career, Dern has reached incredible heights in the sport. She is a former No. 1-ranked IBJJF competitor, and is an ADCC world champion. Her medal haul at a plethora of BJJ World Championships is also tremendously impressive.

In 2016, Dern made headlines when she transitioned to MMA, shocking the grappling community with her decision. She got off to a hot start, winning her first seven MMA fights. She signed with the UFC in 2018, but shortly after, she succumbed to Amanda Ribas in her third fight for the promotion.

Dern then rallied to win her next four, before again falling, most recently against Marina Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Fight Night 194. MMA has also been tricky for Dern, with difficulties making the strawweight limit for some of her fights. Nevertheless, she remains a very strong prospect in the cage.

