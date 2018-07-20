5 best elbow knockouts in MMA history

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 126 // 20 Jul 2018, 00:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

A good elbow strike could mean lights out even for the toughest fighter out there

The sport of MMA is characterized by fighters often ending the bout before the final bell sounds, by way of either submission or knockout.

Either way, the skill and passion of the connoisseurs of the savage science never cease to amaze—with the vast majority of fans, the casual audience, in particular, loving the exhilarating knockouts.

The knockout (KO) has always been a highly intriguing phenomenon in the world of combat sports. Speaking of which, the sport of MMA is rather unique, in the sense that it comprises several paths through which a fighter can achieve the KO victory over his foe.

Right from punches, to elbows; kicks to knees; any well-placed and well-timed strike could possibly result in a fight ending by way of KO. Today, we take a look at some of the best elbow knockouts in MMA history—

#5 Jorge Masvidal vs. Cezar Ferreira

Jorge Masvidal (right) scored a beautiful elbow KO of Cezar Ferreira back in 2015

Jorge Masvidal faced Cezar Ferreira at The Ultimate Fighter: American Top Team vs. Blackzillians Finale back in 2015, in what was a masterful performance by “Gamebred”.

Masvidal was caught up against the fence by Ferreira and turned the tables on the latter by dinging him with a beautiful left elbow to the head. Gamebred then followed up with a huge right elbow to Ferreira’s chin which dropped the latter.

Masvidal then followed up with a few precise ground strikes, before the referee stepped in to call off the fight. The fight was highlighted by the fact that Ferreira was well out of it on his feet owing to the couple of hellacious elbow strikes landed by Masvidal.

Something that serves to add further intrigue to the fight, as regards fight practitioners’ tape study of said fight, is that Masvidal set up the aforementioned KO sequence in a rather eloquent manner. The fight notably featured Masvidal tagging his foe at range, only to let the latter get the upper hand when they clinched.

Now, Ferreira being the excellent grappler that he is, identified that as an opening which he likely planned to utilize as part of his grappling-based strategy. Regardless, while he stalled against the fence, Masvidal took advantage of the opportunity and dinged him with the aforementioned elbow strikes in quick succession.

Truly one of the calmest and collected fighters inside the Octagon, Masvidal added yet another KO victory to his already impressive highlight reel.

1 / 5 NEXT