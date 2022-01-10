5 best fighters outside the UFC in 2022

The UFC is the biggest organization in all of mixed martial arts. However, with the wealth of talent that exists in the sport at the moment, there is truly elite talent competing in other organizations across the planet.

In the USA, the biggest competitor to the UFC is Bellator. Bellator used to be known as where out of their prime UFC veterans fought after being cut, however that reputation has changed. These days, the promotion is home to great young talent and boasts some weight classes that are stacked enough to rival their UFC counterpart.

Asia's biggest organization is likely ONE Championship, which dominates the MMA landscape. UFC fans may primarily know about the promotion for the famous trade of Ben Askren and Demetrious Johnson but they now boast a wealth of talent, particularly in their flyweight division.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani The historic Demetrious Johnson vs. Ben Askren trade is a done deal, multiple sources confirm. Full story coming shortly to @espn The historic Demetrious Johnson vs. Ben Askren trade is a done deal, multiple sources confirm. Full story coming shortly to @espn.

Fighters outside the world's biggest promotion are able to gain valuable experience and often earn bigger paydays than they would under the incredibly competitive UFC banner. With the wealth of talent that now exists outside the UFC, they are also still able to compete against world-class opposition.

Here are the 5 best fighters outside of the UFC in 2022:

#5. Patrício Pitbull - Bellator

Patrício Pitbull holds a record of 32-5

At the start of last year, Patrício Pitbull might easily have found himself in the number one spot on this list.

At that point, he held both Bellator's featherweight and lightweight championships and while he holds neither belt today, the Brazilian remains one of the most dangerous men outside of the UFC.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Patricio Pitbull is scary, man. Unbelievable power, but doesn’t forfeit technique or accuracy when he lets it loose. He just hits different at that weight class. Easy work for the champ tonight to advance in Bellator’s featherweight tournament. Patricio Pitbull is scary, man. Unbelievable power, but doesn’t forfeit technique or accuracy when he lets it loose. He just hits different at that weight class. Easy work for the champ tonight to advance in Bellator’s featherweight tournament.

Pitbull's fortunes took a turn in 2021 when his seven fight win streak came to an end at the hands of a man who will feature later on this list. He lost his featherweight title in that fight and has since relinquished his lightweight title as he targets a rematch with the man who ended his run as champ-champ.

However, he didn't get into that position by coincidence and one loss should not take away from his larger body of work. Pitbull remains a massive threat at both 145 and 155lbs and is a fighter to watch in 2022.

