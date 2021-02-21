5 best finishes from UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis

There is nothing quite like a Saturday night UFC card. With the whole sporting world suspending events in 2020, UFC president Dana White truly outdid himself by spoiling fight fans with cards every weekend.

Whether it's a card like UFC 257 featuring the McGregor hype or a Fight Night card like Saturday, fight fans always discuss every juicy detail of the event and relive the most iconic moments from the best fights.

We look at the top 5 finishes from UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis.

UFC Fight Night Blaydes v Lewis: Weigh-Ins

#1 Julian Erosa

This was an absolute gem of a fight. Julian Erosa got rocked early by Nate Landwehr but maintained his composure in one of the most amazing comebacks you will ever see in the UFC in terms of speed, agility and confidence.

A flurry of punches followed by a flying knee, hit with the precision of a bullet ensured that Erosa not only bounced back but secured a TKO victory within 56 seconds the first round.

For as long as it lasted, THIS WAS WILD. 😱@JuicyJ_Erosa does it again! #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/GjZOTtz7ud — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 20, 2021

#2 Aiemann Zahabi

If you're a fight fan who's been following the UFC for a while, you've probably heard of Firas Zahabi, the legendary coach of all-time great Georges St Pierre. Aiemann Zahabi is Firas's younger brother, which automatically puts a lot of pressure on the man's shoulders.

Advertisement

Zahabi lost his last two bouts and tested positive for COVID-19, pushing his plans in the Octagon back. His opponent Drako Rodriguez weighed in 4.5 pounds over the UFC bantamweight weight limit, but thankfully, the bout was still sanctioned to continue and Zahabi made the most of his opportunity.

It took the bantamweight fighter one solid overhand right to knock Rodriguez's lights out at 3:05 of the first. After almost 2 years out of the Octagon, Aiemann Zahabi reintroduced himself to the MMA world with a massive statement.

💣 @AiemannZahabi returns with a BANG!



First round KO after two years out! #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/RdxXJjuk4Q — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 20, 2021

#3 Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall is a very exciting prospect in the UFC's heavyweight division. While it is always hard watching old-school legends like Andrei Arlovski get finished, this can also be seen as a sign of the torch being passed over to the next generation of fighters.

Tom Aspinall has put on stellar performances in the Octagon so far. The British fighter made it 3 wins in a row since making his UFC debut, with all his bouts ending in finishes.

Advertisement

On Saturday night, Aspinall proved he's not just a KO artist, by sinking in an air-tight rear naked choke against former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. You can tell just how tight that RNC was sunk in by how fast Arlovski tapped.

Wow Tom Aspinall tomando la espalda y cerrando la sumisión rapidísimo y finaliza al excampeón #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/q245ESGhQQ — ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) February 21, 2021

#4 Chris Daukaus

Chris Daukaus went into his fight against Alexei "The Boa Constrictor" Oleinik on Saturday night as the underdog. Oleinik is a seasoned veteran with a professional career of over 70 fights. While he may be past his prime, Oleinik still very dangerous in close quarters.

Daukaus was not only aware of this but ensured he never gave Oleinik any room to get comfortable. He forced Oleinik to the fences of the Octagon with a barrage of punches. The constant flurry of fists and knees left Oleinik with no choice but to cover up, hoping for respite. Referee Herb Dean called a stop to the fight at 1:55 of the first round.

Advertisement

Nasty whupping from Daukaus there, taking out Oleynik early in r1 #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/UcFFBE6eTF — MMA mania (@mmamania) February 21, 2021

#5 Derrick Lewis

This was the most amazing fight of the entire card. Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis is slowly but surely becoming the king of comebacks and the man who could very well have the heaviest hands in the UFC Heavyweight division after Francis Ngannou.

In his fight against Alexander Volkov at UFC 229, Lewis was dominated for the majority of the 3 rounds before he found a combination that put Volkov's lights out 10 seconds before the end of the fight.

Lewis has incredible knockout power and a heart that is just as massive. He was the betting underdog tonight against #2 contender and grappler Curtis "Razor" Blaydes. The grappler outstruck Lewis in the first round and was successful in finding his reach.

In the second round, though, Derrick Lewis pulled out another highlight for the ages. The Black Beast saw Curtis changing levels for a takedown and knocked him out with an uppercut flush on the chin, just as Blaydes was coming in.

Curtis Blaydes was out cold even before he hit the mat. The Black Beast reigned supreme, proving once again that it doesn't matter how good you are when you are fighting Lewis. If he connects, you're going to hit the floor.