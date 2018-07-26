5 Best Jon Jones UFC fights

Anirban Banerjee

UFC 182: Jones v Cormier

Jon Jones has been a force in the MMA world from the very first day. He took the world by storm with his wins. His height and reach make it difficult for most people to take him on. His use of his elbows in his fights makes it difficult for anyone to take him on, but they have also gotten him in trouble. His one loss came because of the disqualification for the illegal use of his elbows.

His last fight against Cormier saw him recapture the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, however, that did not end well for him.

The fighter's test samples allegedly tested positive for an anabolic steroid in 2017, which saw him stripped of the title and the result of the last fight overturned. Cormier was given the title, and Jones' test samples were confirmed to contain Turinabol. If found guilty of doping, then Jones could be suspended for four years from participation.

With the allegations hanging over his head, it cannot be ascertained when Jones will return to the Octagon. His career till this point has been an immensely successful one, however, and he has had several impressive fights under his belt.

In this article, we will talk about the best five bouts of Jon Jones in the UFC.

#5. Lyoto Machida (UFC 140):

UFC 140: Jones v Machida

When UFC 140 came around, many people thought that Machida had the exact tools, which were necessary to defeat Jones. The bout started off hot and it looked like Machida might have Jones' number as he clipped him and sent him back with a hard punch.

The first round saw Machida in control, and although Jones was never in real trouble, he could not take the initiative either.

The second round changed the look of the bout entirely, with Jones seeming more confident and able than he had been previously. The fight entered the last minute of the second round, with Machida and Jones battling it out.

Things changed here, with Jones locking in the standing guillotine choke on Machida. The former champion ended up sleeping in the Octagon, while Jones got away with another victory, continuing his run at 15-1.

You can see Machida face Jon Jones at UFC 140 here:

