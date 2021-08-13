5 best knockout artists in the UFC right now

Is anything in sport as electrifying as a UFC knockout? Over the years, the biggest MMA promotion in the world has produced jaw-dropping moments of violence and entertainment in its famous octagon.

Fighters like Cory Sandhagen, Kamaru Usman, Rose Namajunas, Edson Barboza, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, Li Jingliang and Sean O'Malley have already delivered highlight-reel knockouts in the first half of 2021. The rest of the calendar year promises much more of the same, especially in the higher weight classes.

WHAT A KO 🤯@USMAN84kg left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. pic.twitter.com/Xp2kLNAesj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 25, 2021

Here are the five best knockout artists in the UFC right now.

Honorable Mentions: Kamaru Usman, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Jan Blachowicz, Justin Gaethje

#5 UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis

UFC 265: Lewis v Gane

Derrick Lewis turned in arguably the worst performance of his UFC career last weekend as he was thoroughly outclassed by a technically superior, quicker, younger fighter in Ciryl Gane. Despite that, and the fact that he probably lost his last chance to claim UFC gold, 'The Black Beast' is as scary as they come in MMA.

The all-time leader in UFC heavyweight knockouts with 12, Lewis has put together a stellar career in the promotion thanks to his devastating power. Turning the lights off of accomplished fighters like Curtis Blaydes, Alexander Volkov, Marcin Tybura and Alexei Oleinik, the 36-year-old has developed a fearsome reputation as someone to whom the usual laws of MMA just don't seem to apply.

With his knockout at #UFCVegas19, Derrick Lewis tied Vitor Belfort for most knockouts in UFC history. pic.twitter.com/1pyM0mwfhR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 21, 2021

Lewis isn't and has never been a complete fighter. But he's still one of the best knockout artists in the UFC right now and could still notch up a few wins in the heavyweight division despite his obvious limitations and advanced age.

