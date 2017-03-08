5 best midcard talents in the UFC today

Midcarders are useful in all sports, you know.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 08 Mar 2017, 14:00 IST

Gustafsson just can’t quite reach that brass ring

In the world of professional wrestling mid-card talents can be defined as capable wrestlers who are featured in matches that are usually considered to be one step down from the main event. This isn't a bad spot, as it allows for superstars to still appear in a prominent position and eventually move up into world title contention at some point during their careers.

So now, you may start to understand the comparison a little bit more. The five UFC talents that we've selected today are all great fighters, however, for one reason or another, they just haven't been able to piece things together to the point where they've been able to become World Champion. It's a shame, but it's just how things have collectively worked out for them.

That being said, they're still great at what they do which is one of the big reasons why they're still around in the company to this day. They're invaluable to Dana White because whilst they may not be the best in their division, they're able to put on fights that will get people talking and that's when the money starts flowing. Well, for the most part.

So with that being said, here are the five best midcard talents in the UFC today.

#5 - Travis Browne

We miss the old Travis

Honestly, what happened to Travis Browne? One minute he was knocking guys out left right and centre and now he's pretty much guaranteed to lose against anyone he faces. That being said, Browne is a big enough name to the point where a win over him still matters in some regard and he's also still got a few years left in the tank in terms of trying to turn it around.

The Heavyweight division is certainly an unforgiving one and we don't envy any of the guys who step into the octagon with those hard hitters. Browne has the skill set to succeed at the highest level but always seems to fall at the final hurdle and we just can't piece together why. Whatever the case may be, he is now and will forever be regarded as a midcarder in that division unless something drastic changes.

