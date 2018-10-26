5 best MMA analysts of all time

Daniel Cormier (left) providing fight insight alongside Michael Bisping (right)

In the intricate world of mixed martial arts that we reside in, it is imperative to have an in-depth analysis of the action, both inside and outside the Octagon. From its inception, the mixed martial arts community has been fortunate enough to realize great minds who dabble with the science behind the sport. The prime focus of this article will be to revolve around some of the very best mixed martial arts analysts, in the business.

Here is a look at the top 5 most influential and widely spoken about analysts in regards to the sport of mixed martial arts.

#5 Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen

The Good Ol' Days: Chael Sonnen is an American mixed martial artist who competed in promotions and avenues such as the World Extreme Cagefighting, Pancrase, and the UFC. He began training in wrestling and boxing from a very young age and later went on to compete in the middleweight division for WEC and the light-heavyweight division for the UFC. He is widely recognized for his controversial saga with the great, Anderson Silva.

Let's Get Down To Business: After leaving the UFC, Chael Sonnen was hired by ESPN as an analyst. He made his debut as a critic of the sport during the UFC 180 event preview. In early April 2018, Chael Sonnen was set to co-host a show with renowned Canadian MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani. The show is labeled "Ariel & The Bad Guy", and runs for a weekly 30-minute feature where latest developments, top stories, and upcoming fights are scrutinized.

Below is a snippet from the "Ariel & The Bad Guy" special

Chael Sonnen also handles a YouTube channel called the "Bad Guy Inc.", where he analyzes the nitty-gritty details from the MMA world, in his own afresh style. Here is a video clipping of one of the episodes from the "Bad Guy Inc".

