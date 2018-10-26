×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 best MMA analysts of all time

Prathik John
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
24   //    26 Oct 2018, 13:09 IST

Daniel Cormier (left) providing fight insight alongside Michael Bisping (right)
Daniel Cormier (left) providing fight insight alongside Michael Bisping (right)

In the intricate world of mixed martial arts that we reside in, it is imperative to have an in-depth analysis of the action, both inside and outside the Octagon. From its inception, the mixed martial arts community has been fortunate enough to realize great minds who dabble with the science behind the sport. The prime focus of this article will be to revolve around some of the very best mixed martial arts analysts, in the business.

Here is a look at the top 5 most influential and widely spoken about analysts in regards to the sport of mixed martial arts.

#5 Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen
Chael Sonnen

The Good Ol' Days: Chael Sonnen is an American mixed martial artist who competed in promotions and avenues such as the World Extreme Cagefighting, Pancrase, and the UFC. He began training in wrestling and boxing from a very young age and later went on to compete in the middleweight division for WEC and the light-heavyweight division for the UFC. He is widely recognized for his controversial saga with the great, Anderson Silva.

Let's Get Down To Business: After leaving the UFC, Chael Sonnen was hired by ESPN as an analyst. He made his debut as a critic of the sport during the UFC 180 event preview. In early April 2018, Chael Sonnen was set to co-host a show with renowned Canadian MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani. The show is labeled "Ariel & The Bad Guy", and runs for a weekly 30-minute feature where latest developments, top stories, and upcoming fights are scrutinized.

Below is a snippet from the "Ariel & The Bad Guy" special

Chael Sonnen also handles a YouTube channel called the "Bad Guy Inc.", where he analyzes the nitty-gritty details from the MMA world, in his own afresh style. Here is a video clipping of one of the episodes from the "Bad Guy Inc".


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Dominick Cruz Dan Hardy UFC News UFC Schedule UFC Fighters
Prathik John
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Prathik is an ardent follower and practitioner of the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. He shows a great inclination towards various disciplines of Martial Arts such as Boxing, Muay Thai, Kick-Boxing, Jiu-Jitsu and Wrestling. His other interests include familiarizing the general community with health and fitness trends. He can be reached on prathik199717@gmail.com
10 Best UFC trash talkers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Dream WWE vs UFC Matchups of All Time: WWE Legends and...
RELATED STORY
5 Best WWE Moves in MMA
RELATED STORY
5 Longest UFC title reigns of all time
RELATED STORY
The 5 best title reigns in UFC history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 UFC female fighters of all time
RELATED STORY
7 best MMA moves of Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
5 MMA-themed movies you need to see
RELATED STORY
5 Fighters with most wins in MMA history
RELATED STORY
5 best submissions in MMA history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us