5 Best Tony Ferguson UFC fights

Tony Ferguson is one of the most entertaining fighters in the world today

Tony Ferguson is without a doubt one of the very best Mixed Martial Arts fighters in the world right now. "El Cucuy" can strike with the greatest striking specialists in the UFC, besides also going toe-to-toe in the grappling realm with some of the trickiest grapplers in the world's premier MMA organization.

Ferguson introduced his arrival on the UFC roster, by winning the TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) Season 13 finale, as he knocked out Ramsey Nijem to become the TUF 13 Welterweight winner. Following which, the self-proclaimed "Boogeyman" returned to the Lightweight division.

Over the course of his long and storied career, Ferguson has been praised by one and all for having transformed himself from a wrestler, to a complete MMA fighter -- in fact, the vast majority of combat sports fans and experts assert that Ferguson is one of the most well-rounded fighters to have ever stepped foot inside the UFC's famed Octagon.

The former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion is notorious for being more than capable of finishing off even the slickest of opponents, with a vast array of punches, elbows, kicks, knees, as well as submissions. On that note, today, we take a special look at the 5 best Tony Ferguson UFC fights...

#5 Tony Ferguson vs. Josh Thomson

Tony Ferguson absolutely dismantled Josh Thomson

Back in 2015, Tony Ferguson fought widely respected Lightweight technician Josh Thomson at UFC Fight Night: Mir vs. Duffee. The fight between Ferguson and Thomson was considered to be a highly significant clash between top Lightweight contenders, with the winner likely receiving a shot at the UFC 155 pound title in the future.

Ferguson started off the fight measuring Thomson with his trademark long jab, before entering mid-range, and slashing the latter with a seemingly never-ending volley of elbows. Needless to say, Thomson was left a bloody mess, and what added to his woes, is that he was also quite dazed since most elbows connected flush on his temple!

We ought to give Thomson major props here, especially because the man somehow managed to survive the horrific beat-down, and make it to the end of the 3rd and final round of the fight -- Ferguson was declared the winner of the brutal, bloody affair, by way of Unanimous Decision...

