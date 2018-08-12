5 Best UFC Submissions of 2018

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 114 // 12 Aug 2018, 04:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Much like the knockout, the submission serves to provide a strange sort of thrill to the viewer

The UFC, being the world's premier Mixed Martial Arts promotion, has witnessed several amazing fighters grace its famed Octagon.

From striking specialists to ground game experts; well-rounded combatants to one-dimensional brawlers; the UFC has seen it all.

Regardless, when you think about the UFC's grappling realm, names such as Royce Gracie and Frank Mir and Fabricio Werdum come to mind--legendary fighters who've trained their bodies in a manner which allows them to compete akin to a living, walking, talking submission machine. They strangulate foes, break opponents' bones and force their adversaries to tap out with the myriad of submission holds in their arsenal.

Much like the knockout, the submission too serves to provide a strange sort of thrill to the viewer--something that is undoubtedly violent yet elegant to witness. The sight of a grown man or woman submitting to a superior male/female grappler on the given night of competition is a sight to behold.

A stoppage victory in any form of combat sporting competition is awesome and should be said, victory come by way of a highly-technical submission, the end result is, even more, sweeter as it serves to solidify the fact that the victor is indeed an expert in the grappling genre of martial arts.

Today, we take a look at some of the best UFC submissions of 2018--

#5 Tatiana Suarez vs. Alexa Grasso

The Women's MMA landscape comprises several deadly grapplers who can submit anyone on a given day.

While the recent advent of elite strikers in the WMMA scene has added a new layer of intrigue to the combat sports business, submission finishes are far more prevalent in WMMA than KO/TKO stoppages. Tatiana Suarez is yet another name in the stellar list of female combat sports athletes who just so happen to be decorated grapplers.

Suarez took on heavy-handed boxing specialist Alexa Grasso earlier this year and finished the fight in the very first round. Doing battle with one another in Santiago, Chile, Suarez and Grasso had a few brief exchanges on the feet.

Nevertheless, Suarez--being the highly intelligent fighter that she is--took the fight to the mat. This young fighter truly deserves to be commended for her fight IQ, particularly considering how most others would've let their ego take over, and tried to stand and trade with Grasso who is an extremely dangerous boxer.

As soon as the fight hit the mat, Suarez took control of the proceedings. She stayed true to the basics of BJJ; adhering to the theory of "position before submission".

Suarez took Grasso's back, and worked the hooks in, looking to secure the Rear-Naked Choke. While Grasso deserves credit for valiantly fighting until the very end, Suarez had the choke under the neck; forcing Grasso to tap out.

1 / 5 NEXT