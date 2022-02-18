5 biggest UFC fights of Brock Lesnar's career

Despite his UFC career lasting three years, Brock Lesnar played a pivotal role in the promotion’s growth in popularity. He had transitioned from WWE, where was a household name and one of the faces of their company, between 2002-2004.

Due to their demanding travel schedule, he left the company and took his talents elsewhere. After being among Minnesota Vikings’ final cuts, ‘The Beast Incarnate’s' career path changed from aspiring NFL player to MMA fighter. He had a decorated amateur wrestling background, which would serve him well in MMA.

Lesnar made his MMA debut at K-1 Dynamite!! USA in 2007, where he finished Min-Soo Kim in a one-sided bout. Dana White then signed him, and the rest is history. He eventually won the heavyweight championship and became one of the sport’s biggest pay-per-view draws. This list will look at the five biggest UFC fights of Brock Lesnar’s career.

#5. Lesnar vs Frank Mir – UFC 81: Breaking Point

Brock Lesnar had one of the most memorable UFC debuts to date. Dana White didn’t make things easy for the former WWE champion and instead stacked the deck against him.

His debut in the promotion was against former heavyweight champion Frank Mir. His NCAA Division 1 National wrestling championship was highlighted, and the promotion did a great job generating interest in the bout. ‘The Beast Incarnate’ would answer the question of whether he could fight and compete with the promotion’s top fighters.

Lesnar wasted little time and was the aggressor from the opening bell. He dropped Mir and swarmed him on the ground with heavy strikes. The agility of a man his size was astonishing as he was able to pass the guard quickly. However, experience would lead to his defeat as Mir took advantage of an opening and submitted him with a kneebar.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim