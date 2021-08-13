5 biggest UFC upsets in 2021 so far

Each calendar year throws up several surprises in the UFC, and 2021 has been no different. Keeping in line with the fickleness of professional MMA competition, this year has seen betting lines cast out the window.

Over the history of the promotion, the likes of Frankie Edgar, B.J. Penn, Matt Serra, Chris Weidman, Nate Diaz, Holly Holm and Michael Bisping have produced massive upsets. And a little over halfway through 2021, we haven't been short of entertainment and unexpected results.

The biggest upset in UFC history!?#OnThisDay in 2007 - Matt Serra did the impossible 🤯 pic.twitter.com/izHQgdWiAh — UFC (@ufc) April 7, 2021

Which UFC stars have defied the odds in 2021? Here are the five biggest upsets so far.

#5 Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 - UFC 257

UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

What transpired during the trilogy has taken some of the shine off the second meeting between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, but it remains one of the most shocking results in MMA history.

Coming into the fight, McGregor had spent only 40 seconds in the octagon in over two years. He was also fighting behind closed doors for the first time in his UFC career. 'The Notorious' was surprisingly respectful and sedate during pre-fight press conferences, with his usual trash talk replaced by appreciation for Poirier's skills.

But at UFC 257, where the fight went down, McGregor was in for a rude shock. Although he had some success in the first round, his boxing-heavy style saw his lead leg brutalized by 'The Diamond'. In the second stanza, with his mobility severely compromised, the Irishman was knocked out for the first time in his professional MMA career.

Ooooo mmmmyyyy goooossshhhh🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 @DustinPoirier seals the freakin deal. Holy moly!!! #ufc257 — Michelle Waterson (@karatehottiemma) January 24, 2021

McGregor was classy in defeat before reverting to his usual theme of mental warfare ahead of the trilogy, but he comprehensively lost the first round before an unfortunate leg break put paid to his hopes of redemption.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Sai Krishna