5 biggest upsets in UFC history

Julianna Peña shocked the world at UFC 269 when she defeated Amanda Nunes to win the women's bantamweight championship. Peña submitted Nunes in the second round of their title fight on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Heading into that bout, Nunes was a -1100 favorite and was riding a 12-fight win streak. Few anticipated Peña providing much of a challenge for 'The Lioness' but 'The Venezuelan Vixen' proved all doubters emphatically wrong.

This is not the first time fans have seen massive underdogs pull out the most unlikely of victories in spectacular fashion. These moments serve as a reminder of how unpredictable MMA can truly be.

Here are the five biggest upsets in UFC history:

#5. Anderson Silva vs. Chris Weidman - UFC 162

Wiedman fought Anderson Silva in just his sixth UFC fight

For years, Anderson Silva was completely untouchable in the UFC. He won the middleweight championship in his second fight with the company and had racked up 16 straight UFC wins heading into his first fight with Chris Weidman.

While Weidman was a big underdog, he was not without momentum himself and headed into the bout at UFC 162 with a perfect 9-0 record. However, few could have anticipated the stunning nature of Weidman's eventual knockout win.

Silva employed his trademark taunting against Weidman in the second round, with his hands down by his side. Weidman was not fazed, however, and closed the distance and finished his legendary opponent with a barrage of punches.

The end of Silva's seven-year winning streak shocked UFC fans everywhere. While less of an upset, the rematch between the two was just as stunning as Anderson Silva unfortunately suffered a broken leg after Weidman checked one of his kicks.

Edited by Genci Papraniku