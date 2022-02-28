5 biggest women's knockouts in UFC history

Since the UFC introduced women’s divisions, there have been many incredible knockouts that’ve become signature moments in the sport. Each division has had their fair share of memorable moments that’ve cemented the legacies of many future Hall of Famers.

Based on the quality of their fighters, it seems crazy that Dana White once said women would never fight in the promotion. ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey and Liz Carmouche changed that in 2013, when they became the first-ever women’s fight in the promotion’s history.

The promotion has since introduced additional women’s divisions and devoted seasons of The Ultimate Fighter to crowing a champion. There are elite-level strikers in each division which have provided fans with many highlight-reel knockouts. This list will look back at the five biggest women’s knockouts in UFC history.

#5. Rose Namajunas vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk – UFC 217

UFC 217: Jedrzejczyk vs. Namajunas

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is one of the most successful female champions in UFC history. She successfully retained her strawweight championship on five occasions and was determined to set a new record for most title defenses.

Standing in her way was former TUF runner-up Rose Namajunas. Their bout took place on the promotion’s return to Madison Square Garden. ‘The Boogeywoman’ was unbeatable and defeated every contender decisively. She was viewed as the favorite leading into her bout with ‘Thug Rose’ and rightfully so. However, Namajunas made a statement as she defeated Jedrzejczyk with a devastating first-round knockout.

Both women landed combinations early on, however, ‘Thug Rose’ dropped the champion with a left hook. She followed up with right hand and finished ‘The Boogeywoman’ with ground strikes to become the new champion. This was impressive considering how dominant the then-unbeaten champion was.

#4. Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas – UFC 237

UFC 237: Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade

Rose Namajunas had many memorable finishes in the UFC, but she was also on the receiving end of one as well. After retaining her strawweight championship against Joanna Jedrzejczyk, she looked to establish her reign against the next top contender.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



On Saturday night, they run it back #UFC251 Jessica Andrade ended the first Rose fight with a slam KO out of nowhereOn Saturday night, they run it back Jessica Andrade ended the first Rose fight with a slam KO out of nowhere 😳On Saturday night, they run it back ⏪ #UFC251 https://t.co/4pGk9WESW5

Jessica Andrade was the next challenger after three-straight wins following her first title loss to ‘The Boogeywoman'. She won in devastating fashion as she slammed Namajunas on her head and finished her with strikes. Luckily, it didn’t result in a career-ending injury for ‘Thug Rose'.

The win was impressive as the champion got the better of Andrade in the exchanges. Prior to the slam, it looked like she was winning the second-round as well. The title reign wouldn’t last long as Andrade lost it to Zhang Weili in her first title defense.

#3. Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye - UFC 238

Valentina Shevchenko knocks out Jessica Eye

UFC 238 was the sight of one of the promotion’s most frightening knockouts. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defended her title against Jessica Eye in what ended up being a one-sided bout.

Throughout the first round, 'Bullet' landed kicks to the body, which allowed her to find openings. From there, she took ‘Evil’ down with ease and showcased her improved grappling. She was able to transition with little difficulty and control the challenger on the ground until the bell sounded.

In the second-round, Shevchenko picked up where she left off before landing kicks to the body that went unanswered. ‘Bullet’ then put an end to the fight by dropping Eye with a vicious head kick that instantly knocked her out. It has since become a signature win for Shevchenko and made her a much more feared opponent.

#2. Holly Holm vs. Ronda Rousey - UFC 193

UFC 193: Ronda Rousey vs, Holly Holm

Holly Holm’s win over Ronda Rousey is still considered by many as one of the most shocking knockouts in UFC history. It was a milestone event for the promotion as it headlined the promotion’s first stadium event in Australia. 56,214 fans packed Marvel Stadium (formerly Etihad Stadium) in Melbourne, Australia to witness the promotion's biggest female star.

‘Rowdy’ was a heavy favorite for her bout with Holm. It seemed like she had an aura of invincibility following her dominance of the women’s bantamweight division. ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ put an end to that in spectacular fashion by essentially exposing Rousey’s striking.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA

5 years ago today, Holly Holm knocked out Ronda Rousey and shocked the world 🦵 5 years ago today, Holly Holm knocked out Ronda Rousey and shocked the world 🦵 💥https://t.co/RQYy1shxeI

Holm was clearly a superior striker and put that on full display as she landed a flurry of strikes. She ended ‘Rowdy’s' reign in the second round, after dropping her with a head kick and following up with ground strikes.

#1. Amanda Nunes vs. Cris Cyborg – UFC 232

Amanda Nunes’ knockout win over Cris Cyborg was one of the most significant in UFC history. It was a champion vs. champion bout that saw ‘Lioness’ move up to 145lbs in an attempt to become a two-division champion.

For years, Cyborg was a feared striker and an unstoppable force in the featherweight division. She was on a 20-fight winning streak and hadn’t lost a bout in 13 years. The bout was a slugfest from the opening bell, with both wasting little time going after one another. It was clear their intent was to go for the early knockout as they swung haymakers.

Nunes dropped her rival with an overhand right and followed up with a knockout blow when Cyborg got back to her feet. The crowd erupted as ‘Lioness’ etched her name in the history books and became the top pound-for-pound female fighter in MMA.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim