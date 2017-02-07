5 Brutal UFC squash matches

Some of the most memorable UFC fights have been squash matches. Read about five of them here.

by Scott Newman Top 5 / Top 10 07 Feb 2017, 18:31 IST

Squash matches have always been a part of MMA

One-sided fights, aka squash matches, have always been part of MMA, ever since the inception of UFC 1 back in 1993, basically.

Sometimes they’re set up to be that way; if a promotion is looking to bring a hot prospect along slowly by matching them with a journeyman, for instance, or if they book a dominant champion to defend against a “contender of the month” type of fighter. Other times they simply happen. The promoter books a fight thinking the fighters are evenly matched and well, it doesn't turn out that way at all.

While squashes were very common in the Japanese promotions (PRIDE, DREAM, Hero’s) and also in the Scott Coker-headed organisations (StrikeForce and Bellator), with the UFC’s way of booking, under the Zuffa era at least, squashes were always relatively rare, as matchmakers Joe Silva and Sean Shelby always attempted to book even fights in order to find the best of the best.

Sometimes, though, even in the UFC, brutal squashes did occur. Naturally, a top five would be impossible to choose but here are five of my favourites.

#1 Georges St-Pierre vs. Jay Hieron – UFC 48: Payback – 06/19/04

GSP was originally slated to fight Jason Miller

While we all know what GSP went on to do – for my money he’s the greatest fighter in the short history of MMA – back in mid-2004 when this fight took place, he was simply a rising prospect, who had come into the UFC off the back of some impressive wins in Canada’s TKO organisation.

He’d debuted against fellow prospect Karo Parisyan and despite finding himself in a couple of sticky situations, kimuras mainly, he’d used his takedowns and ground-and-pound to grind out a win.

Initially, St-Pierre was matched with newcomer Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller here but when Mayhem found himself in some legal hot water, wrestler-boxer Hieron was brought in following a 4-0 record on the regional scene.

Training out of Marc Laimon’s Cobra Kai gym, Hieron was a sparring partner of then-UFC star Phil Baroni and while he wasn’t as established as St-Pierre, it was expected that he’d provide a stern test for the young Canadian, particularly due to his strong wrestling background, as St-Pierre himself was known more as a grappler.

On this night GSP didn’t end up having to use his grappling. After stuffing an early takedown attempt and throwing some flashy kicks that missed, GSP levelled Hieron with a right hand-left hook combination.

The debutant popped back up to his feet and shot for another takedown, but again GSP easily stuffed it and then decked Hieron with a right hand that seemed to have him out cold for a second. Really, the referee should’ve stepped in there, but for some reason he let it go, allowing Hieron to shoot for another unsuccessful takedown.

GSP followed that with a three-punch combo – left-right-left – and then destroyed ‘Thoroughbred’ with a series of violent elbows on the ground.

Not only was this a brutal squash match – the referee could’ve stopped it twice before he actually did, and really shouldn’t have let Hieron take the number of elbows that he did – but it signified that St-Pierre was for real, not just a hot prospect but a genuine title contender. You could easily argue in fact that it’s still the most violent finish in his career.