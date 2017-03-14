5 cool MMA submission moves that pro-wrestling should totally adopt

These submissions would be amazing in the world of pro-wrestling.

The World Wrestling Entertainment has seen some amazing wrestlers bestowed with the ability to execute some of the most complex submission moves. Some of the biggest names in the technical wrestling oeuvre include Chris Benoit (R.I, P.), Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle, Dean Malenko etc.

The WWE has off-late observed a stalemate in terms of technical brilliance, save a few up and coming names and it’s extremely necessary for the pro-wrestling superstars to summon the help of their UFC counterparts! Here are 5 mixed martial arts submission moves that should be a part of professional wrestling:

#5 Rear naked choke

Nate Diaz applying the submission move on Conor McGregor

If you train in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, you’d know the rear naked choke is a consecratory weapon which is capable of instantly winning matches. A practitioner of BJJ ideally focuses on groundwork and the rightful execution of submission moves. The rear-naked choke might lack the tenacity to deliver excruciating pain to the opponent, but the results it delivers, are impressive.

Ideally, this submission move cuts off the supply of blood to the brain, ensuring that the person on the receiving end slowly drops to the mat upon losing grip on consciousness. Prominent Brazilian Jiu Jitsu exponents who’ve made it big in the UFC, like BJ Penn, are known to have executed this simple yet effective submission hold with maximum damage-causing potential.

In pro wrestling, a slightly rudimentary variation of the RNC is applied, known as the sleeper hold. If the level of the execution of the sleeper hold is taken a notch higher (involving more groundwork and less room for the opponent to manoeuvre), it can convincingly put a great show in front of the audience, most of whom would love to see more “real life” fighting, masquerading as sports entertainment.