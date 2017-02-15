5 cool UFC finishes you've probably forgotten

There have been plenty of amazing finishes in UFC history that have been forgotten. Here's five of them!

by Scott Newman Top 5 / Top 10 15 Feb 2017, 17:36 IST

Hundreds of fights and hundreds of finishes have probably been forgotten

Back in the early days of the TUF boom that turned the UFC from a money-leaking, failing promotion into the juggernaut it is today, we got maybe twelve or thirteen shows a year at best.

All of that has changed now – 41 shows a year seems to be the norm – and so the sheer amount of fights put on by the promotion per year, means that ones that you’d expect to be memorable are quickly forgotten, eclipsed by the next big fight or flashy finish.

The TUF boom began in 2005 and we’re now in 2017, which means that literally hundreds of fights and hundreds of finishes have probably been forgotten over the period of twelve years in between.

Some of them would be understandably forgettable, but some of those finishes belong on highlight reels even today and just don’t get the love they deserve, whether it’s because the fighters that delivered them weren’t big names, to begin with, or they’ve been cut by the UFC and are now a hazy memory.

With the wonders of Fight Pass making the whole UFC archive available for anyone to watch, it should be easy for fans to track these down. Here are five unspeakably cool UFC finishes that you’ve probably forgotten.

#5 James Irvin vs. Houston Alexander – UFC Fight Night 13 – 04/02/08

When the UFC booked this fight for their return to Colorado – the birthplace of the promotion – despite neither man being on the best run at the time, a slugfest was expected.

Alexander had exploded onto the UFC scene with a pair of violent knockouts over Keith Jardine and Alessio Sakara before Thiago Silva had derailed his hype train by dummying him on the ground en route to a TKO. Irvin, meanwhile, had perhaps the weirdest 2007 of anyone on the roster.

He’d lost to the aforementioned Silva due to a knee injury and had then beaten Luiz Cane by disqualification after he was knocked out by an illegal knee.

It seemed like a no-brainer to match the two against one another – both were seen largely as one-dimensional strikers with incredible power in their strikes, but not the best chins to go with that power. A pair of glass cannons, if you will. The likelihood of a knockout was extremely high.

The Colorado fans didn’t have to wait long to see one. Just eight seconds into the first round, literally after the customary touch of gloves, Irvin clocked Alexander with a clean superman punch, dropping him to the ground. One follow-up punch missed its target but the second landed flush on Alexander’s chin, stiffening him up and forcing the referee to stop the fight.

Post-fight Alexander tried to claim an early stoppage. He said he was never unconscious, despite replays confirming that he was clearly out cold following the second punch. Irvin for his part simply said he’d be willing to fight Houston again – in the parking lot if he needed to.

The finish has since been eclipsed by a superior superman punch from Travis Browne, but it’s still one of the best knockouts I’ve ever seen purely for the speed of it. At the time, this tied the fastest official knockout in UFC history. As it’s only eight seconds long there’s no excuse for not checking it out!