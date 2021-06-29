5 current UFC fighters with a brilliant redemption arc

As host to the emotionally charged sport of MMA, the UFC has produced several heartwarming stories over the years.

In storytelling terms, a redemption arc is said to have occurred when a character repents for what they have done and goes through a series of difficult changes to transform themselves. In the context of MMA, we categorize such fighters as those who have overcome several challenges within and outside the UFC before finally achieving something historic - in other words, winning a belt.

Here are five UFC fighters with a brilliant redemption arc.

#5 UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira

UFC 262: Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler

Less than four years ago, UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira was nothing but a journeyman in the promotion with almost as many losses as wins. The way he has redeemed himself after being completely mediocre is nothing short of inspirational.

Post his loss to Paul Felder at UFC 218, where he appeared to tap out to strikes, Oliveira didn't have too many supporters. Fans accused the Brazilian of "quitting" when the going got tough, and the fact that he was not only extremely injury prone but also not easily marketable didn't help his cause.

But since then, Oliveira has been on a tear. His jiu-jitsu skills that have always been there have become better, and his striking - particularly his Muay Thai - has has improved by leaps and bounds. More importantly, 'Do Bronx' has shown that he doesn't have quit in him - as recently as his UFC 262 bout against Michael Chandler.

After 11 years and almost 30 UFC fights, Oliveira finally laid hands on the strap by knocking Chandler out. Now on a nine-fight win streak in the UFC and the proud owner of the 155-lbs belt, his redemption arc could be made into a movie.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Atharva Papnoi