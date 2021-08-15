5 current UFC superstars who could become two-division champions

Only four fighters have been simultaneous two-division champions in the history of the UFC - Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo.

If you remove the "simultaneous" tag and just consider two-division champions, other UFC legends like Georges St-Pierre, B.J. Penn and Randy Couture will enter the fray. Still, only seven fighters in the history of the UFC have won the strap in two separate weight classes, showing just how tough the feat is.

Over time, the status of being a two-division champion has increased in importance, with it believed to be one of the biggest factors in deciding pound-for-pound greatness. We've seen several fighters talk about their desire to achieve the feat.

Here are five UFC fighters who could become two-division champions in the near future.

Honorable Mentions: Kamaru Usman, Petr Yan, Dustin Poirier, Jose Aldo

#5 UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz

UFC 259: Blachowicz v Adesanya

One of the most underrated champions in the UFC right now, Jan Blachowicz has taken over the light heavyweight division since Jon Jones vacated the belt. Winning the title with a brutal knockout of Dominick Reyes and following it up with a dominant display against Israel Adesanya, the Pole has established himself as a fighter who deserves to be at the pinnacle of the division.

Blachowicz is at the top of his game right now after a remarkable career resurgence in the UFC and could search for bigger challenges if he racks up a few title defenses at 205 lbs. He has been vocal about his desire to fight Jon Jones at any cost and won't be out of place at heavyweight.

Speaking about moving up, Blachowicz said ahead of UFC 259:

“I want to do maybe two or three more fights, maybe four in 205 and then I will go to heavyweight. Not after this fight. Maybe if UFC call to me, ‘Hey, we got a different proposition for you, maybe we go to heavyweight’. ‘OK, how much money you going to give me for this?’ And I will start thinking about this. But I would like to do a couple more fights in 205 and after I don’t know. Maybe two, three years I will go to heavyweight.”

As a decently sized light heavyweight with serious knockout power and proficient wrestling, Blachowicz could be a real problem at heavyweight.

