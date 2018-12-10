5 Dream UFC mixed gender matches

These mixed gender UFC matches are a fight fan's dream come true

One of the longest-running debates in the MMA world is that of fantasy matches between our favorite combatants. Now, although some of these matches may very well be within the realm of possibility, most fantasy showdowns are characterized by variables which make it quite obvious that they may never come to fruition in real life.

Perhaps a key genre in MMA fantasy fight discussions, is that of fights between male and female competitors. Granted that bone density and hormonal differences make it biologically unfair for a man to fight a woman, if we eliminate the aforesaid biological factors and examine the equation from a purely technical standpoint, we'd find that several intriguing matches between the men and women emerge in the MMA realm.

Accordingly, for the sake of the following discussion, let's hereby assume that the size and biological differences between the male and female fighters are negligible. Today, we look at the top "5 Dream UFC Mixed Gender Matches"...

#5 Holly Holm vs. Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic would edge Holly Holm in a close fight

On one hand, we have a former professional boxing world champion in Holly Holm, who is widely regarded by many as one of the greatest female pro boxers of all time. "The Preacher's Daughter" possesses masterful footwork, high-volume punching, and deadly knockout power, especially in her kicks.

Moreover, after having made the transition to the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, Holm gradually developed excellent grappling skills as well -- and won the UFC Women's Bantamweight Title. On the other hand, there's Stipe Miocic who is the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, and well-known for his otherworldly boxing skills.

Now, in a potential fight between the duo, I'd reckon that Miocic is the more well-rounded fighter. He has a slight edge in the wrestling department, and with their BJJ, as well as striking skills, being relatively similar -- Miocic would probably end up defeating Holm...

