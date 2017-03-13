5 epic post-match UFC rants that took us back to Austin's 3:16 promo

These 5 promos reminded us of the G.O.A.T

@nishgunner by Nishant Raj Top 5 / Top 10 13 Mar 2017, 12:44 IST

The holy grail of post-match promos.

How can anyone possibly forget Stone Cold Steve Austin’s litany upon becoming the King of the Ring in 1996? After beating Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, Austin delivered one of the best promos of all time, “the 3:16”, which tacitly led to the beginning of the Attitude Era in World Wrestling Entertainment. At another paradigm shift, there have been some classic post-match rants in the Ultimate Fighting Championship that are worthy of being likened to Austin’s 3:16. Here are 5 of them:

#5 Brock Lesnar on Frank Mir

Brock and Mir toe-to-toe

Brock Lesnar aka ‘The next big thing’ was livid when he was defeated by Frank Mir in the very first round at UFC 81. The next thing we knew is that he would recede into a cocoon and come back stronger, which he did when he gained revenge over Mir in the main event of UFC 100.

But there was more drama that followed the elation. After the fight, Brock Lesnar took to the microphone and delivered one of the most memorable rants that almost got him in trouble.

“Frank Mir had a horseshoe up his ass! I told him that a year ago. I pulled that sumbitch out, and I beat him over the head with it!”

Not mincing words, Brock Lesnar took to dissing the crowds who were voicing their displeasure at Brock being a poor sport. He ended off with a statement that almost got him in trouble with Bud Light, one of UFC’s biggest sponsors. His exact words were: