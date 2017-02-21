5 Epic things MMA fighters have done outside the Octagon

Who said MMA fighters are epic only inside the Octagon?

21 Feb 2017

Bones took out this thief with ease

Mixed martial arts fighters are amongst the premier athletes in today’s world. They are able to perform feats of supernatural strength, athleticism, and endurance when they fight each other inside the Octagon.

But, what about outside their chosen arena of combat?

Well, there have been MMA fighters who have done things which are just as, if not more, impressive than what they’ve been able to pull off in a promotion like the UFC. Going beyond the realms of winning World Titles and setting records, these men and women have been able to do things just as impressive in the real world.

So, without further ado, here are 5 epic things MMA fighters have done outside the Octagon:

#5 Jon Jones becomes a cop

Jon Jones has made a name for himself as one of the most dominant fighters in the UFC today but back when he was establishing himself as a top star, he made quite a name for himself outside the Octagon as well.

Bones was preparing for his UFC 128 title fight against Shogun Rua when he saw a theft in progress. Bear in mind, this was just a few hours before the biggest fight in the young man’s career. He threw all caution to the wind, chasing down the thief and beating him down with the help of his coach.

For a young fighter like Jones to take such a huge risk just hours before a massive fight to help someone in need is an admirable thing indeed. What’s more? He proceeded to dominate Shogun in his fight a few hours later to pick up a strong win against the legend.

Talk about making a statement. You can see a video of Jones talking about the incident above. Not a bad day’s work for Jon Bones Jones. Well done, sir.