5 exciting boxers whose star-power transcends the sport

The world of boxing is rapidly evolving. Old boxers like Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are soon approaching the end of their careers, and new athletes will take their place. While there was a lack of stars in a few of the sport's divisions in the 2000s, this decade has seen that trend change.

Here are the five biggest stars in the world of boxing right now:

#1 Ryan Garcia - Super featherweight and lightweight

The American fighter is one of the most exciting prospects in the lightweight division. He has a record of 21-0 and has finished 18 fights via knockout. Garcia currently holds the interim WBC lightweight title after he beat Luke Campbell in January 2021.

The boxer is currently taking a break from the sport to take care of his mental health, and his fans would love to see him back once he's ready.

#2 Gennady Golovkin - Middleweight

The Kazakh professional boxer is one of the best in the world. He is certainly the best middleweight right now. Holding an incredible record of 41-1-1, he has finished 36 of his fights via knockout. He currently holds the vacant IBF and IBO middleweight titles.

The 39-year-old boxer is also known as 'GGG' and has failed to beat only one man in his entire career.

#3 Canelo Alvarez - Super middleweight and welterweight

The man who ended GGG's unbeaten streak, Canelo Alvarez, is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. At 30, he has a lot of time left to climb further up the ranks. Currently holding the WBA, WBO, WBC, and The Ring super middleweight titles, Canelo has only ever lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

He has a record of 56-1-2 and has finished 36 fights via knockout.

#4 Anthony Joshua - Heavyweight

One of the two British superstars in the heavyweight division, Anthony Joshua, is the current WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion. He has one of the best finishing rates in the world of boxing, with 22 of his 24 wins coming via knockout.

Furthermore, he recently overcame the first loss of his career against Andy Ruiz Jr. and is now on a path to fight the greatest heavyweight in the world.

#5 Tyson Fury - Heavyweight

Fury has established himself to be the best heavyweight boxer on the planet and is yet to lose a fight. 'The Gypsy King' is back in action again on July 24th as he defends his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles against Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight.

Their first fight ended in a draw after Fury miraculously survived a knockdown. 'The Gypsy King' then returned to dominate and outclass Wilder in the rematch. Fans of the boxer would love to see it happen again.

