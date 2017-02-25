5 fake martial artists that fooled the world

They would've gotten away with it, too.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 25 Feb 2017, 12:43 IST

Dillman is a master trickster

The world of mixed martial arts is a dangerous place, as one mistake or one mistimed attack could leave you on your back staring up at the lights.

It's for that reason that no fighter should take their opponents lightly, and in equal measure, nobody should pretend to be something they're not. With that in mind, these five delightful people should probably take a good hard look in the mirror upon seeing the footage in these videos.

We aren't insinuating that they aren't legitimately tough or couldn't defend themselves in a fight, but perhaps they should've been a touch more confident about the subject matter before being caught on camera.

Fighting is certainly a tool that brings with it a lot of caution, but straight up lying to people about what they can and cannot do may be even more damaging.

If this is what they believe in their hearts as opposed to knowing what they're doing is wrong, then great - but they need to seek some form of logical help. MMA is a beautiful thing and it deserves to be treated with the utmost respect, which is something that these people seemingly fail to understand.

Perhaps they should try a sparring session or two with Anderson Silva. With that in mind, let's take a look at five martial artists that fooled the world.

#1 Kiai Master vs. MMA

One thing that a professional wrestler should never do is challenge a mixed martial artist to a fight, right?

Well, that's essentially what happened here when a Kiai Master offered a $5,000 challenge to say that he could defeat any MMA fighter that was put in front of him. Unfortunately for the master in question, his techniques revolved around the idea that he didn't even need to touch his opponent to subdue them.

Also read: 5 things WWE Superstars can do that MMA fighters can't

Naturally, you can probably imagine how the actual fight panned out for him as the MMA fighter put him away within less than two minutes with absolute ease. The master was clearly taken back after he was hit in the face for the first time, backing up the age old saying that everyone has a plan until you get punched in the mouth.

From martial artists to a pathological liar.