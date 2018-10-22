5 Famous Movie Characters Who Would Succeed In UFC

The world of Mixed Martial Arts has exploded in the past decade, with the popularity reaching previously unimaginable levels. The likes of Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier etc. have all had their part in the huge increase in the popularity of the sport.

Standing here at this point, there seems to be a common theme in all the biggest success stories in UFC, and that is the personality of the fighters. Aside from being an incredible success in the world of MMA due to their abilities in the Octagon, their ability to hold the attention of the crowd with the force of their personalities has led to them becoming some of the most popular and followed fighters for the company.

Like them, there are some movie characters who not only possesses incredible fighting abilities, but also the personalities required to hold the imagination of the audience. These characters could very well make their name in the UFC as well. Here we will not only be considering the real-life actors who played the role, but also the characters themselves.

Here are the top 5 famous movie characters who would succeed in the UFC. Without any further ado, let's get into it.

#5. Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.):

While when we think of the legendary detective, Sherlock Holmes, we don't immediately think of his fighting ability, the movie rendition of this character by Robert Downey Jr. added a new dimension to the detective's abilities.

In one of the scenes, where he is fighting in an underground ring against an opponent clearly larger and stronger than him. the film slows down so that the audience can see Holmes thinking. Till this point, he was being beaten up, but the moment the film slows down his abilities are shown, where he calculates where to hit his opponent in order to incapacitate him.

He soon follows through with this process, leaving his opponent lying around while he wins the fight.

