5 Female Superstars that can be WWE's Ronda Rousey

Could any of these women replicate the success of Ronda Rousey?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 10 Feb 2017, 21:11 IST

Rousey has turned into a superstar in the last few years

Many fans in the world of mixed martial arts still idolise Ronda Rousey, despite the fact that she's suffered back to back losses in her last two fights. Her influence on the sport goes beyond anything we've ever seen before, and her initial unbeaten run within the company will always be remembered.

As such, it makes sense that other forms of entertainment would attempt to replicate her success.

Which is where WWE comes in. Following her appearance at WrestleMania 31, it seemed likely that Ronda would one day pursue a professional wrestling career. However, as time goes on that seems less and less likely.

As such, WWE should be looking towards its roster at different Superstars who could take on the role of global superstar that Rousey would've portrayed.

It's not about the size or the look, either. So long as you have a global appeal and the necessary talent to thrive in the ring, anything is possible and all five of these women could easily reach Ronda Rousey levels of greatness within the world of pop culture.

As such, WWE should count itself extremely lucky to possess such a high level of talent. With that being said, let's take a look at five female superstars that can be WWE's Ronda Rousey.