5 fighters Denice Zamboanga should fight next

There was plenty of controversy afoot following Denice Zamboanga’s split decision loss to Ham Seo Hee in September at ONE: Empower.

While the fight was reviewed by ONE Championship’s competition committee, the result was upheld. The judges’ decision was contested by fans and media, sparking debates on behalf of Denice Zamboanga and Ham Seo Hee. Much of that discourse continues, with the mixed martial arts community seeking clarity.

Denice Zamboanga remains the division’s No. 1 ranked contender despite the loss. This says a lot about the Filipina’s performance against the dangerous veteran.

Now, just 24-years-old, Zamboanga looks toward the future with a medley of suitors to slot as her next opponent. And with the atomweight division more stacked than ever, she will need to earn her way back into the win column.

There’s no doubt Zamboanga is capable of such, especially with what she has shown so far in her career. Though, the rising star's next choice of opponent, though, is her most important.

That said, here are five names Denice Zamboanga should fight next.

#5. Denice Zamboanga in a rematch with Seo Hee Ham

This one is a no-brainer, right? Seo Hee Ham defeated Denice Zamboanga via split decision in the first round of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix, and was already scheduled to take on Stamp Fairtex in the semifinal round.

However, an injury suffered in training forced Ham out of the tournament, and she’s now left to watch the competition, just like Denice Zamboanga.

As unfortunate as Ham’s injury is, it does open the door for a high-profile rematch with Zamboanga. The matchup makes sense for all parties involved, too.

Denice Zamboanga would receive an opportunity to avenge her first and only loss as a professional mixed martial artist, and a chance to make a statement in the division, instantly re-inserting her into the title conversation should she win.

For No. 3 ranked Ham, it's an opportunity to re-endear herself to ONE Championship fans and possibly swap rankings with Zamboanga. A win would provide the same for Ham as it would her adversary – an instant jolt towards the front of the atomweight contenders’ queue.

Lastly, for ONE, this fight is a prime chance to clarify the pair's recent controversial meeting.

Edited by Joshua Broom