5 fighters with the most submissions in the UFC

UFC 111: St-Pierre v Hardy Weigh-In

Mixed Martial Arts is a sport with carious skills and styles involved. There are many techniques which the fighters can use to finish their fights. While some are good strikers, and better at boxing, for others their speciality is their kick. Meanwhile, some are better due to their ground game and ground and pound, and others are better at submissions.

When it comes to submissions, some prefer the D'Arce Choke, while some maybe go for a Guillotine. The Rear Naked Choke certainly seems to be a universal favourite as well.

With so many options, each fighter prefers a different style of fighting, but there are some who have made themselves the masters of submission. In this article, we will be talking about the top competitors only in the UFC, whose use of submissions see them on the record books with the most submissions in the history of the company.

So without further ado, here are the 5 fighters with the most submissions in UFC.

#5. Frank Mir:

UFC Brisbane

On July 16th, of 2017, Frank Mir left UFC after 16 years with the fight promotion. He is still considered one of the best to have ever performed in the Octagon, and holds the record for the 4th most wins by any fighter in UFC.

After a long run at the top of the division, he finally called it quits when he realised that the losses were racking up during his tenure in UFC. He went to Bellator, but his first fight there was no better either, and he started his run there with a loss.

However, with 8 submission wins under his belt, he holds the record for 5th most submission wins in the history of the company. From Tim Sylvia to Brock Lesnar, he has made some of the top names of the company tap out after he applied his moves on them.

Although it appears that he does not have any more fights for UFC in the immediate future, his record is a strong one.

1 / 5 NEXT