5 fighters with the tools to swap UFC for WWE

Tom Mulligan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 109 // 24 Oct 2018, 03:37 IST

WWE Mae Young Classic

At face value, you would be forgiven for assuming that WWE and the UFC have very little in common, yet despite that, there has been no shortage of stars switching from one sport to the other over the course of the last 20 years.

With the likes of UFC legends Dan Severn and Ken Shamrock having traded the octagon for the squared circle in the past, not to mention the recent change of career for UFC bantamweight great Ronda Rousey, there is plenty of precedent for fighters swapping UFC for WWE.

Let's take a look at five fighters currently on the UFC roster, who I believe have what it takes to become genuine stars of sports entertainment.

#1 Conor McGregor

UFC 229 Khabib v McGregor: Press Conference

Conor McGregor makes no secret of the fact that he always sets out to 'take over the game' in whatever it is he puts his mind to.

Mixed Martial Arts. Boxing. Whiskey. Could he try his hand at Professional Wrestling next?

There have been rumours of McGregor making the move to WWE on more than one occasion over the last few years and for very good reason. The outspoken Dublin native seems to tick every box when it comes to the skills needed to succeed in the professional wrestling game. Name one other member of the UFC roster capable of cutting promos of the same level as McGregor. I'll wait...

The Irishman already has the mic skills to challenge half of the existing WWE roster in the promo department. He's a natural when it comes to saying things to get a reaction from the crowd. When you add his athleticism and enormous fan base into the mix the only possible conclusion is that he is ready-made for the world of sports entertainment.

