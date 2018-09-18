5 fights of Conor McGregor which showed his left hand prowess

The former 2-weight world champion

We're less than 3 weeks away from the biggest fight in the history of the UFC, where Conor McGregor returns after nearly 2 years out of the sport to take on undefeated Russian, Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title that 'The Notorious One' never lost.

There is a lot of bad blood in this one, stemming all the way back to when Nurmagomedov confronted McGregor's teammate, Artem Lobov during the UFC 223 fight week which consequently led to that infamous bus incident.

Beside that, there is the fact that these are two of the greatest to ever compete in the octagon, and with such contrasting styles, it is nearly impossible to predict how this one will unfold.

Nurmagomedov brings into this an unbelievable level of wrestling, arguably the best the UFC has ever seen. It is also well documented the Irishman doesn't cope all that well on the mat, however, he more than makes up for it on his feet, and that is of course where every fight starts.

It only takes one shot from 'The Notorious' to end it with that deadly left hand of his, and that is what we are going to be looking at now. These are 5 fights that showed the power he possesses with that weapon.

#5 Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

At number 5 we have gone for the knockout of current top lightweight contender, Dustin Poirier. These two men met 4 years ago at featherweight during McGregor's run to the title. The contest lasted less than two minutes, before the surging Irishman landed a picture-perfect left hand behind Poirier's right ear which was enough to finish it.

This victory was made even more impressive as it was the first time 'The Diamond' had been knocked out in his career. Many believe that the contest would be a lot closer now, and with Poirier's impressive run, will we see these two men meet once more at the top of the lightweight division?

