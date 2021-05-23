5 fights UFC fans can get excited for in June 2021

The UFC always puts on exciting fights and the coming month of June should be no exception. Fans are in for a fun ride with a UFC event booked for every weekend of the month.

Here's a look at five fights that will excite MMA fans in June:

#5 Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik v Gane

Ciryl Gane has pumped fresh energy into the heavyweight division. The 31-year-old heavyweight has an undefeated record of 8-0 and boasts wins over Junior Dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov is coming off an impressive knockout win over UFC legend Alistair Overeem. Heavyweight main-events are always entertaining because of the high chance of a knockout. This fight promises to deliver just that.

#4 The Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige

UFC Fight Night: Ige v Tucker

It is not unfair to expect anything less than fireworks from this fight. Both fighters always put up spectacles for the fans. Dan '50k' Ige is coming off his 22-second knockout win over Gavin Tucker.

The Korean Zombie lost his last fight against Brian Ortega, but a quick look at his record will show the South Korean always bounces back. This bout has the potential to be a 'Fight of the Year' contender.

#3 Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno

UFC 256: Weigh-Ins

This fight will be a rematch of what many fans consider the 'Best Fight of 2020'.

Deiveson Figueiredo electrified the flyweight division with his incredible run last year. 'Deus da Guerra' started 2020 with a knockout win over Joseph Benavidez, but he could not win the flyweight title because he missed weight.

The Brazilian rectified his mistake in the next fight when he submitted Benavidez to win the flyweight title. He successfully defended the title against Alex Perez and then made a quick turnaround to fight Brandon Moreno in a 25-minute war.

Brandon Moreno, who was supposed to be a cakewalk for Figueiredo, showed that he is a legitimate contender. The first fight ended in a draw which compounds the excitement fans will have for the rematch.

#2 Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori

UFC 243 Whittaker v Adesanya

The first fight between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori took place in April 2018 and 'The Last Stylebender' won by a split decision. However, the stakes are much higher in this rematch, with the UFC middleweight belt on the line.

Adesanya's rise in the UFC has been nothing short of spectacular. In just three years, 'The Last Stylebender' has become one of the biggest stars in the promotion. Adesanya suffered his first MMA loss in his most recent fight against Jan Blachowicz. The 31-year-old will look to make an impressive comeback to show he is still the best fighter in the UFC and his division.

Since his loss to Adesanya, Vettori has built an impressive 5-fight win streak with wins over Jack Hermansson and Kevin Holland.

The Italian will enter the fight with confidence, considering he came closest to beating Adesanya at middleweight.

#1 Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards

UFC 196: McGregor v Diaz

Nate Diaz's name is enough to get the attention of MMA fans around the world. Considered one of the most exciting fighters on the entire UFC roster, Diaz last fought Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Leon Edwards, on the other hand, is on an incredible 8-fight win streak in the welterweight division. Due to unfortunate circumstances, 'Rocky' has only fought once in the last two years. Edwards will look to make a statement in his next fight against Diaz.

The bout is important for the welterweight division as the winner may be next in line to fight for the title.

The UFC is aware of how entertaining this fight can be, and has made it a 5-rounder non-main event fight, the first in the promotion's history.