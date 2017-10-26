5 fights to follow at UFC Fight Night 119 in Sao Paulo

MMA reporter Simon Head runs the rule over the fight card ahead of UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

by Simon Head Top 5 / Top 10 26 Oct 2017, 14:19 IST

Brazilian striker: Vicente Luque

The Octagon returns to Brazil with a UFC Fight Night card packed with intriguing matchups. Headlined by the return of Brazil's own Lyoto Machida, Fight Night 119 promises to serve up a treat. Let's take a look at the best bouts on the card.

#1 Vicente Luque vs Niko Price

Duelling welterweights Vicente Luque and Niko Price will go toe-to-toe in what looks all set to be an all-out striking contest in the featured preliminary bout of the evening.

Luque heads into this weekend’s bout desperate to get back to winning ways after losing out to Britain’s Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards in London last time out.

But he faces an exceptionally tough test in the form of Price, who is undefeated in 11 pro contests, with 10 wins and seven knockouts on his record.

Luque has never been stopped, while Price specialises in stopping people. This one could get lively.